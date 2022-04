Is Salary Transparency The Answer To Workplace Stress?

For Christen Nino De Guzman, her very first experience with pay transparency happened in her first full-time job out of university when she learned about an entry-level coworker’s salary. “I remember it was 20k more than I had made, and I’d been out of college and working there for two years. I was so shocked that they would pay someone who [had] less experience and came in after me [that amount],” Nino De Guzman tells Refinery29. She ended up leaving, and has since worked at companies such as Pinterest, Instagram, and Google, for much higher salaries, all of which she has shared publicly on TikTok to her almost 350,000 followers . “I think by just talking about it, it helps not only empower you, but also your circle and your coworkers,” she says. Now, Nino De Guzman is the founder of a newly launched app called Clara , which aims to ensure transparency and equal pay for content creators.