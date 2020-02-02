The BAFTAs 2020 kick off tonight, and while the celebration of new, rich and diverse storytelling may have been overlooked (#BAFTAsSoWhite, yet again) in favour of pale, male, and stale safe bets (see Joker’s 11 nominations, plus The Irishman and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’s 10 each), we’re hoping the red carpet proves a more exciting offering.
How? Well, sustainability is the number one agenda in the fashion industry right now, and while actors across the board have historically used the red carpet as a chance to flex their best-dressed muscles and turn out iconic looks, those behind awards season can no longer bury their heads in the sand when it comes to fashion’s carbon footprint.
As a key aspect of its pledge to become more eco-conscious, BAFTA has asked its star-studded guest list to wear an outfit they already own, or to choose a more sustainably-minded option. "Sustainability is very important to BAFTA and we’re doing more than ever before," a spokesperson told Harper's Bazaar.
"The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, BAFTA is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible."
We already saw fashion activism unfold at January’s Golden Globes, where Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced that she would auction off her custom Ralph & Russo suit to raise funds for the Australian bushfires, while Joaquin Phoenix teamed up with queen of green fashion, Stella McCartney, by wearing a custom suit by the British designer to every film awards event of the season in order to promote waste reduction.
While the BAFTAs has a long way to go in creating an inclusive and diverse celebration of film, this sustainability drive is a positive move for the ceremony. So, how did stars answer this rallying cry for a more mindful approach to their red carpet choices? Click through to find out...