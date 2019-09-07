30 Instagram-Worthy Hairstyles To Try In September

We blame alarm clocks — oh, and all the weather changes, which have now led us to look for hairstyles that will survive summer activities or just keep us cool in scorching hot weather. It's also easy to fall back into last year's hairstyle rut once you've run out of ideas. But we're here to keep you encouraged. Because while you thought that you used up all your creativity in the first few months of the year, we're here to prove that you're just getting started.