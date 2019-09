Netflix’s latest true crime limited series, Unbelievable , tells us two different stories at once. The first follows a girl named Marie (Kaitlyn Dever), who is raped one night in her home and when she goes to the police about it, they question if she’s telling the truth, later determining that she’s lying about the attack (spoiler alert: she’s really telling the truth). The other story follows two detectives, Grace Rasmussen and Karen Duvall (played by Toni Collette and Merritt Weaver), who are tracking another series of rapes which eventually leads them to Marie’s. Unbelievable’s timeline jumps around a little bit as we move between the past and present for these stories, and later how they all intersect in the end.