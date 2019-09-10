It's hard to remember the last time minimal, no-makeup makeup wasn't reigning supreme at New York Fashion Week. For years, the most extreme part of any runway look might involve a swipe of coloured mascara at most. Now, the tide seems to be turning — and we have Euphoria to thank.
In the few months since the first episode of Euphoria aired on HBO in June, the controversial TV show has proven to have an impressive impact on the beauty looks we've seen everywhere: on Instagram, on red carpets, and now on the runway.
Even if you haven't seen a single episode of the teen drama, you've probably spotted a beauty look inspired by the overall aesthetic of the show, designed by makeup department head Doniella Davy. While there's no simple equation for what defines a "Euphoria beauty look," it generally involves intense graphic liner, face decals, ornate rhinestone designs... you get the picture. It's brave, bold self-expression, with cosmetics as the catalyst.
Over the past few days, we've spotted similar makeup designs on the faces of models walking the runway for Pyer Moss, Jason Wu, and Chromat. Sure, the designers are predicting what's to come for next spring and summer, but we're betting Euphoria-inspired makeup will also be the biggest trend this fall. Check out the photographic proof, ahead.
