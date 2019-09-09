So, as we find out in the finale, Guzmán texts Samu after the party, “I believe you.” The boys agree to meet at a secret location, which ends up being Guzmán’s grandparent’s country house. The only problem is, a pair of criminal goons are after Samu due to his delivery boy status for Sandra (Eva Llorach), the crime boss mom of new girl Rebeca (Claudia Salas). In retaliation for Sandra’s men hospitalising one of their own, the goons want to hurt Samuel. They end up chasing Samuel off the road near Guzmán’s country house and following him into the woods. Samuel manages to evade them by climbing a fence on Guzmán’s property. The boys realise hiding out there, in a forest with only one road out, won’t protect Samu for long.

