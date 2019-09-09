Warning: Spoilers for IT Chapter Two ahead.
When IT Chapter Two announced who would play the adult versions of the Losers Club, many fans were thrilled. Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy all joined the Stephen King adaptation, bringing more familiar faces to the franchise. Back to fight Pennywise again, the film allows the characters — introduced as children in the first instalment — to become more dynamic while attempting to shut down the evil in their hometown of Derry. IT Chapter Two features cameos that might surprise you even more than Pennywise turning into a giant spider. (Spoiler. Terrifying spoiler.)
Here are the people who popped up in Derry for IT Chapter Two. Blink and you might miss ‘em!