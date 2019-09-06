Tokyo, anyone? The next instalment of Netflix sensation Queer Eye is heading across the Pacific for a very special season. Better get to binging on previous seasons, because the new season is fast approaching. According to a new press release from Netflix, Queer Eye: We're In Japan! is heading to Netflix on 1st November.
Since dropping on Netflix in early 2018, Queer Eye has been churning out new seasons every few months — much to the excitement of fans who can't stop obsessing over the Fab Five's inspirational makeovers. The fourth season of the series — which followed the Fab Five as they returned to Kansas City, Missouri — hit Netflix on 19th July 2019. The date announcement for the season also shared that the show would return for season 5, which was later revealed to be a special season in Japan.
Advertisement
The new teaser for Queer Eye: We're In Japan! shows Antoni Porowski (food and wine pro), Tan France (fashion maven), Karamo Brown (culture and crying expert), Bobby Berk (one-man design squad) and Jonathan Van Ness (hair and grooming wiz) texting with fans in Japan, who desperately want the Fab Five to take over Tokyo. Naturally, the city is on the crew's bucket list, and they're more than happy to oblige.
They're also not alone. This season, comedian Naomi Watanabe will join the gang as a special guest, while model and actress Kiko Mizuhara will act as the Fab Five's guide to the country.
The only bad thing about this season? It's only four episodes long. Fortunately, there's likely going to be enough inspirational content in those four episodes to provide you with good vibes for months on end.
Check out the teaser below:
こんにちは Tokyo!!! Our special season, Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! is coming to Netflix November 1! CAN. YOU. BELIEVE. 🇯🇵🌈💕 pic.twitter.com/YSEncMQcQC— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) September 5, 2019
Advertisement