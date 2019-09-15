Two more clicks and you land on the page of an influencer with 300k followers. The backdrop against which her life is set is the home she owns in west London. You followed every single update while she was doing it up. You know her parents probably bought it for her but you’re prepared to do some magical thinking. You muse on her mustard walls. You could absolutely make that colour work in that house you bookmarked on Rightmove yesterday. You respect her cream sofa. A bold move for a woman with a young child. This could be me, you think as you click on the tags to see where her scalloped-edge lamp is from even though you know you can’t afford it. But, if you could, you would put it in the living room, although your housemate would probably break it. She breaks everything.