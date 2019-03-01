Thank U, Next? Ariana Grande Is Hanging Out With Her Ex

Mere weeks after dropping her album Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande has headed back to the studio with an ex she sang about in the titular single.
Grande and ex-boyfriend Big Sean were spotted outside a recording studio in Los Angeles Wednesday night, according to TMZ. In photos snapped by paparazzi, the two left together in Sean’s car along with the Grande's dog Toulouse, who played homage to Bruiser Woods in the “Thank U, Next” music video.
It’s unclear what these two were doing (recording a surprise single, perhaps?) but it’s worth mentioning that the “7 Rings” singer has nothing but love for her exes...and may feel particularly affectionate for Sean.
In “Thank U, Next,” Grande claims that she thought she’d "end up with Sean," but that it ultimately “wasn’t a match.” However, in her Mean Girls-style “Burn Book,” the message is loud and clear: Sean could “still get it.”
Grande and Sean dated for about eight months in 2015. They collaborated on songs Grande's songs "Right There" and "Best Mistake," and on Sean's track "Research."
For those hoping for a Grande/Sean reunion — don’t get too excited. While Grande appears to be single after her breakup with former fiancé Pete Davidson, there’s a chance that Big Sean is not romantically available. He was most recently attached to music artist Jhené Aiko, whom he began dating in 2016. Speculation that Sean and Aiko broke up was fueled by Aiko covering up her tattoo of Sean’s face in November of 2018, but she quickly pointed out that she had covered up other tats as well. So...it's unclear?
Though Grande and Sean have not spent much time together publicly since the breakup, Grande did claim that she sent "Thank U, Next" to her former flame before releasing the song. Perhaps that interaction reminded the two how much they enjoyed hanging out — and, hopefully for the fans always thirsty for more Grande music, recording songs together.
