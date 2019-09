A Tarot Reading For 2019

The year 2018 was intense, exciting, and full of surprises. Some of those surprises were amazing. Others were shocking. But one thing is for sure: The wheels of justice have begun to turn. Tarot readers knew that karma debts were going to be paid in 2018, because the year was guided by the Justice card , which means the consequences of past actions were due. The long arms of the law, both legal and karmic, were not playing around. It was a year for shake-ups, wake-ups, and a necessary rebalancing. Know that whatever went down, things are moving into divine order, even if it doesn’t seem to be.