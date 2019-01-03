A Tarot Reading For 2019

The year 2018 was intense, exciting, and full of surprises. Some of those surprises were amazing. Others were shocking. But one thing is for sure: The wheels of justice have begun to turn. Tarot readers knew that karma debts were going to be paid in 2018, because the year was guided by the Justice card, which means the consequences of past actions were due. The long arms of the law, both legal and karmic, were not playing around. It was a year for shake-ups, wake-ups, and a necessary rebalancing. Know that whatever went down, things are moving into divine order, even if it doesn’t seem to be.
As we look ahead, we might be wondering: What’s next? Will justice prevail? Are more upheavals ahead? Or will things settle down at last?
Let’s start by determining 2019’s theme. You can figure that out by adding up the numbers in the year itself (2+0+1+9). These numbers add up to 12, which is connected to The Hanged Man. That means 2019 will be governed by The Hanged Man.
Read on to learn what that means — and what advice the Tarot has for 2019.
Theresa Reed as been a professional, full-time tarot reader for more than 25 years. She is the host of the popular podcast, Tarot Bytes, and the author of The Tarot Coloring Book. Theresa lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.