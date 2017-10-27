Kelly Clarkson Tells R29 The Lesson It Took Her 15 Years To Learn

Speaking of sexual harassment, after the Harvey Weinstein revelations, there's been a lot of talk about how to stop sexism and harassment in the entertainment industry. Is that something that you’ve ever dealt with, and how did you deal, if so?

"I’ve definitely dealt with sexism in the music industry, but I’ve never been sexually harassed in this industry. I definitely have been in my life, though, just at another job. And I shouldn't have to do this — no one should have to — but I think because I was a class clown growing up, my defence mechanism has always been to deal with it with humour. Like, kind of jokingly say something like 'That's not cool!' so the person gets my drift but it's not super awkward. But it's ridiculous that any one should ever feel so unsafe at work, or anywhere, that they have to figure how to get out of an uncomfortable situation without upsetting the other person. I mean, it's pretty basic to me. We should all just act like normal human beings that are looking out for each other. If you're tempted to harass or be mean to someone, why don't you pretend that's your daughter, or your mum, or your brother? Would you want that to happen to that person?"