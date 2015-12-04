Scrooged, a way-more-fun version of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, in which Murray stars as a miserly TV exec, has been entertaining people throughout December since 1988. And imagine if he’d played the titular Bad Santa, which he was lined up for until filming for Lost In Translation forced him to pass it up.



His surname might lend itself easily to Christmas puns, but Coppola was hardly the first to make a play on Murray/Merry. Last year Instagram was filled with people posting a charming picture of a topless Bill, red scarf wrapped around his neck, wishing them a ‘Murray Christmas’.



At the Netflix show's premiere in New York on Wednesday night, the man of the moment even offered some tips about how to handle the festive season. “If you go to a party, I think the most important thing is to hydrate,” Murray told New York magazine. “If you hydrate, then the party can last a long time. If you don’t hydrate, then other people have to deal with getting you home. And for my most preferred playlist, I really like to shuffle. I think it’s important to shuffle.”



Brighter than the star of Bethlehem, and cuddlier than Santa, we can’t think of anyone we’d rather spend Christmas with.