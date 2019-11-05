Ashley Pfister’s day begins when it’s still dark outside. As a dairy farmer in Mitchell, Ontario, she’s up at 4:25am for the first milking, and she’ll be tending to the cows and running her household until well past sundown. It’s a packed schedule, to be sure, but Ashley wouldn’t change it for the world. Her career as a dairy farmer gives her incredible self-confidence and pride, the farm serves as an “endless playground” for her two young children, and she treasures being able to cook and eat together with her family and employees. Watch as Ashley takes us through an average day on the farm, and shares how her work brings her a sense of passion, accomplishment, and a positive attitude that she wants to instill in her children—even if they don’t take up the family business.
