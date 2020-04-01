Is Rihanna Launching Fenty Skin-Care Products, Too?

Rihanna has never been the type to hold anything back, be it her views on education reform or her nipples (yes, even if it means getting temporarily banned from Instagram).
And if her decision to announce her major upcoming holiday collection — complete with brand-new products and formulas not included in the initial launch — just two short weeks after Fenty Beauty officially hit shelves is anything to go by, the star isn’t planning on keeping her future releases any more under wraps than her disdain for fans who ask how she came up with the brand’s name.
Advertisement
But the news of yet another prospective Fenty launch comes courtesy not of RiRi herself, but a public database of registered trademarks, with a little help from an internet sleuth who dug up the recent filing.
Rihanna filed a new trademark. pic.twitter.com/mRGbdDUqo5— Kee ? (@MrMouthAlmighty) September 23, 2017
Twitter user @MrMouthAlmighty, clearly a very dedicated member of the Rihanna Navy, first called attention to the matter by posting a screenshot of the trademark listing, but a more detailed account can be found right on Justia, where the application is shown as having been filed on September 15th. The document covers a long list of goods and services — and at the very top of the list is “non-medicated skin care preparations,” which includes creams, lotions, gels, toners, cleansers, and peels.
Before you get too excited over the idea of reaching Rihanna-level radiance, the legal filing doesn’t necessarily serve as confirmation that a Fenty skin-care line is on its way. It’s possible that the star is just trying to cover all the bases should she want to produce any of those things in the future, with no upcoming plans to do so.
That said, given that this revelation comes on the heels of a big beauty launch, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised. It’s a lot more plausible than Kanye West developing DONDA-branded holograms, banks, healthy fast food, beauty products, and steamboats, that’s for sure.
Related Video:
Advertisement