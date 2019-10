Halsey & Evan Peters’ Six Flags Trip Sparks Dating Rumors

An unnamed source confirmed to The Daily Mail that yes, Peters and Halsey’s amusement park trip was very much a date. The onlooker described the pair as romantic, adding that they were laughing and flirting while in line for a rollercoaster. Photographs of the two smiling and screaming side-by-side on a ride were shared on Twitter. An unnamed source told Us Weekly that the two have been seeing each other for several weeks.