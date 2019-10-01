Halsey & Evan Peters’ Six Flags Trip Sparks Dating Rumors

Just in time for the fall, many celebrities have started cozying up. Joining these ranks might be Halsey and Evan Peters, who were spotted holding hands and laughing together at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, CA a few weeks ago.
Fans were quick to remember that, years ago, Halsey tweeted multiple times about her crush on Peters, who was then starring in American Horror Story. “Petition for Evan Peters to date me,” she wrote in 2013, though the tweet has since been deleted.
An unnamed source confirmed to The Daily Mail that yes, Peters and Halsey’s amusement park trip was very much a date. The onlooker described the pair as romantic, adding that they were laughing and flirting while in line for a rollercoaster. Photographs of the two smiling and screaming side-by-side on a ride were shared on Twitter. An unnamed source told Us Weekly that the two have been seeing each other for several weeks.
Up until this year, Peters was living with AHS co-star Emma Roberts, but the pair had an amicable split in March. Halsey, meanwhile, spent most of this year in a relationship with British singer and two-time collaborator Yungblud, one she made Insta-official back in January.
Some internet sleuths suspect that Yungblud referenced the rumours about Halsey’s new relationship at his show this weekend, when he yelled, “Somebody take me to Disneyland!” just hours after the Six Flags photos went viral. This theory might be a little far-fetched, though: his concert was in Orlando, FL, a city primarily known for being the home of Disneyland.
Halsey is busier than ever — her latest single, “clementine,” dropped today, and her forthcoming album, Manic, will be released in January.
Refinery29 has reached out to reps for Halsey and Peters for comment.
