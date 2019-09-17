Netflix Has Found Its New Friends & The Office

The next few years looked to be dark for Netflix users with Friends exiting the platform in 2020 and The Office a year later in favour of the new streaming services soon to be cropping up. But now, there is a light at the end of the tunnel: Netflix announced that Seinfeld would be coming to the platform in 2021.
Netflix tweeted Monday morning that all 180 episodes of the iconic '90s show will be coming to Netflix worldwide, which will hopefully appease nostalgics who are prematurely lamenting the loss of their Central Perk and Dunder Mifflin families.
Currently, Seinfeld is available on streaming services, including Crave in Canada. A move to Netflix makes sense after star Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee jumped from Crackle to Netflix for its tenth season in 2017. That was also the same year his special, Jerry Before Seinfeld, was released on the service. The exact amount of the streaming deal has not been disclosed, but the Los Angeles Times reports its over $500 million.
In the U.S., Friends is headed to HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service, along with shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Pretty Little Liars, and Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig's rom-com anthology Love Life. The Office is having a homecoming of sorts, with NBC reclaiming its beloved mockumentary series for its streaming service.
Both losses received mournful farewells from Netflix.
"We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021," the company tweed back in June.
A month later:
"The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye," Netflix tweeted after the Friends news broke. "We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in the U.S.). Thanks for the memories, gang."
