In late August, Cyrus and Carter went on an Italian getaway after splitting with exes Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner , respectively. Upon their return, Cyrus headed straight to L.A. tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who added an intricate snake tattoo to her forearm. Some speculated the ink was dedicated to Carter and the recent trip they took together in Italy. A few days later, Cyrus went to tattoo artist Daniel Winter to add a couple more tattoos to her collection, including a hand tattoo of her father’s birth year (“1961”) and lyrics to the 1990 Pixies record “The Thing.”