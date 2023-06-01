Share Your Best Savings Hack & You Could Win A $1,000 Gift Card

Cashrewards helps you to earn cashback when you shop. Shop at your favourite stores and watch your cashback balance grow. It's free to join and there are no fees. Learn more and start shopping right here: www.cashrewards.com.au.
You don’t need to hear it from us: times are tough.
From the cost of living crisis and inflation causing our grocery bill to skyrocket and ever-rising interest rates making the sliver of hope we had about owning a home dead in the water, it’s all a lot right now.
Despite external factors (ahem, capitalism) affecting our stagnating wages and dwindling bank balances, it’s still important for us to help one another out.
For example, one useful tip is utilising cashback platforms like Cashrewards. You can get cashback on essentials like groceries or shave some money off birthday presents for friends and family.
Cashrewards has partnered with Refinery29 Australia to ask for your best money-savings tips. Simply share your hack in 500 words or less to be in with a chance to win a $1,000 gift card.
Whether it’s going old-school and putting physical cash into envelopes out of sight, shopping on cashback sites like Cashrewards or automating your bank account to put a little away each week, it all adds up.
Entries open on June 1st 2023 and you'll have until July 31st 2023 to submit your entry. The winner will be privately contacted shortly after entries close.
We can't wait to hear your saving hacks — good luck!
