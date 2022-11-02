Get Over Your Fear Of Subtitles, Please

I know that directors probably didn’t envision their art this way. Cinematographers want the screen to have a specific look, blah blah blah. The actors want to communicate the words — they don’t want some little bottom-screen scroll to help out. But captions were meant as an assistive tool for people that are deaf and hard of hearing — and I like them too. I enjoy the art of them. I'm needy and high-maintenance when it comes to television. I don't just need to hear everything; I need to know exactly how it was said, who said it, and whether the sound effects are bestial squalls or gentle donkey brays. If you want to watch with a clean screen, go elsewhere. Or, better yet, get over your fear of subtitles.