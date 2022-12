The Body Shop’s Conscious Christmas Campaign Is All About Giving Back This Festive Season

An Australian Christmas can be pretty damn blissful — but it can also be quite confronting to reflect on our festivities' social and environmental impact. For example, in Australia alone, it's estimated that our national waste output increases by at least 25-30% around Christmas time. That's exactly what The Body Shop has explored in its most recent Conscious Christmas report , where more than 2,000 Australian and New Zealanders were surveyed to prompt folks to consider how to have a more meaningful Christmas and spark conversation about ways to positively impact the planet and its communities.