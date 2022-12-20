The Body Shop’s Conscious Christmas Campaign Is All About Giving Back This Festive Season

Christmas 2022 is undeniably in full swing. By this point, if you're hyper-organised, your presents are likely purchased (and potentially wrapped), you've attended your workplace's staff party and you're probably counting down the hours until you can turn on your 'out of office'. In just a few sweet days, you'll be napping in a glorious food coma while Elf or Home Alone croons sweetly in the background, finishing just in time for you to wake up for dessert.
An Australian Christmas can be pretty damn blissful — but it can also be quite confronting to reflect on our festivities' social and environmental impact. For example, in Australia alone, it's estimated that our national waste output increases by at least 25-30% around Christmas time. That's exactly what The Body Shop has explored in its most recent Conscious Christmas report, where more than 2,000 Australian and New Zealanders were surveyed to prompt folks to consider how to have a more meaningful Christmas and spark conversation about ways to positively impact the planet and its communities.
"It's often cited that the overconsumption of food, unwanted gifts, and packaging means we generate between 30-50% more waste at Christmas. And how many of us really know where our gifts are made, who is making them and if they're being paid fairly?" says The Body Shop's APAC Brand and Activism Director Shannon Chrisp.
"In the Pacific, we are acutely aware of the negative impacts of climate change, and we're among some of the most conscious consumers in the world."
While the main takeaways were that folks are thinking more about the impact of their festive purchases and are looking to support businesses that do good, here's a deeper dive into some of the report's findings.
There's a clear generational divide in how we perceive gift giving
According to the report, Gen Z folks are four times more likely than Baby Boomers to prioritise their impact on the environment when shopping for Christmas. Additionally, 18-to-24-year-olds are the most likely to feel guilty about the amount they consume and spend at Christmas. While we're not here to spark any generational wars, it is unsurprising that Gen Z are hyper-aware of their eco-footprint at Christmas — given instances of eco-anxiety and a responsibility to help the planet weigh heavily amongst the cohort.
On top of this, those aged 18-24 are more likely to say Christmas is a time when "we should make a positive impact on the world" than those in the 45-64 age group — which could mean classic Christmas movies that peddled messages about generosity and kindness really had an impact on today's teens.
Gifts that 'give back' are on everyone's nice list
One of the similarities found across all age groups is that over half of folks cited "knowing it has been made with care" and "knowing it has been hand-crafted" as key signifiers that a gift is meaningful.
It's clear that gifts that give back are also front of mind this year, with two-thirds of people seeking to purchase gifts that clean up the planet, and just under half of the respondents looking to actively support programs that help women access education with their Christmas spending. Brands like The Body Shop have a range of gift sets for under $50 that can double as a feel-good gift for a friend and one that gives back.
We're all feeling the pinch this year
We probably don't need to say this again, but unfortunately, we're all feeling the rising cost of living this year, and it's impacted how we're shopping this Christmas. The report found that 81% of Aussies set out to spend less at Christmas this year, with buying fewer gifts cited as the most popular means of saving money this season. Of those, 90% noted the cost of living increases as a key pressure driving this decision.
While we all might be getting fewer gifts this year, the ones we do get will probably be more sentimental and meaningful — which, to anyone who isn't Dudley Dursely, should be quite nice. Plus, 45% of Aussies said the last few years have made them realise "quality time and thoughtful gestures or gifts" are more important than spending a lot of money.
Overall, it really does seem like our hearts are in the right place this Christmas. While it can be a time to really indulge in festivities (because it is what we deserve after making it through another chaotic year), keeping underprivileged folks and the environment front of mind throughout the season will ultimately reflect our attitudes for the rest of the year.
