Will Sound Wave Technology Improve My Orgasms?

When 27-year-old Charlie first heard that sound wave technology could be harnessed to enhance her orgasms, she was ecstatic.
“I practically jumped out of my seat as it was the first time I'd ever heard of a treatment that could help to improve and enhance the intensity and frequency of an orgasm,” she tells Refinery29 Australia.
With an abysmal orgasm gap that sees 20% of women reporting they do not orgasm (compared to 2% of men), the desire to have, if not improve, orgasms is a common one.
The truth is, sexual dissatisfaction is an almost expected part of a women’s sexual journey. Imbalanced libidos and lacklustre sexual experiences are sometimes considered a given for women.
But for those who have a clitoris — a sexual organ that’s only purpose is to provide pleasure — this doesn't have to be the narrative. There are doctors who are dedicating their careers to correcting this imbalance.
As a practising obstetrician-gynecologist with 30 years' experience, Dr. Lionel Steinberg was driven to help his patients dealing with sexual dysfunction and a dwindling orgasm quality after noticing that it was a recurring theme in his practice, particularly in postmenopausal patients.
“I was struggling to help these women in any way because there's been very poor treatment for women's sexual wellbeing,” he tells Refinery29 Australia. It’s what led him to bring Cliovana to Australia. Cliovana launched overseas in 2020 and is touted to be a non-invasive and pain-free therapy that increases female sexual responsiveness, sexual arousal and the quantity of female orgasm.
Sexual satisfaction is a complicated beast. Sex therapist Aleks Trkulja previously said that a plethora of factors like medication, sociocultural beliefs and politics all influence a person’s libido.
Dr. Steinberg acknowledges that there are two things that feed into sexual wellbeing: “something in the brain that simulates libido sexual responsiveness and the clitorial complex”. Cliovana is aimed at the latter.
Cliovana is delivered in three treatments — the first is cupping, otherwise known as suction therapy, the second is sound wave therapy and the third is vibrational.
“You come [into the practice] four times; twice in the first week and twice in the second week. So, classically, a woman has treatments on Monday, Thursday, Monday, Thursday,” Dr. Steinberg says. “The treatments themselves take about 12 or 13 minutes and the patients can go [and] do whatever they want to do afterwards [including sex].” He adds that while there's no real down time, the only complication that has been observed in a few patients is bruising.
Cupping, sound waves and vibrations have been used in the medical field for years to treat urological problems, aches and pains, but it's Cliovana using of these modalities to improve orgasms that is so groundbreaking.
This is how it works: For some women experiencing a decrease in sexual pleasure, a physical shrinking of clitoral cells is the reason why. According to Dr. Steinberg, these therapies combine to help stimulate blood flow, which in turn, regenerates nerves.
“There's absolutely no doubt that when you form new blood vessels, you increase the blood flow to nerves and you regenerate nerves,” he says, explaining that it's this regeneration that can improve clitoral orgasms. And for some people, that can be life changing.
It's common for people to feel pressure within their sexual relationships to reach an orgasm. This was certainly the case for Charlie, the Cliovana patient we introduced earlier. “Not only myself, but for my partner, for them to also feel satisfied within our relationship," she explains. "Like many women, I can count on two hands the number of times I have experienced a climax during intercourse. I always thought that maybe there was something wrong with me, but I have now learnt it’s so common.”
It’s been a month since she underwent Cliovana treatment and Charlie has since experienced an orgasm during sex, something she says is rare. “I started to notice a difference after my second session — mainly enhanced arousal and lubrication," she says. "From the third to the last session, the arousal and lubrication increased further. After the last session, a few other changes I noticed were increased comfort during intercourse, sensation, and also [heightened] libido.”
Dr. Steinberg says that patients can expect a 70 – 80% success rate from the treatment. “We're certainly not guaranteeing [success], we compare it to someone who goes to have laser hair removal, [which] is not successful for every single man or woman who goes to have it.”
He stresses that the primary candidates for Cliovana are women over 50 years old. “She is the postmenopausal woman who has lost oestrogen and progesterone because she's gone through menopause. And because of that, general organs including the clitoris, go through atrophy,” says Dr. Steinberg.
Above all, it’s not only therapies like Cliovana that are needed to help improve women’s sexual wellbeing. It's key that women feel comfortable enough to talk about dysfunction in the first place. “Patients are reluctant to talk about it," explains Dr. Steinberg. "The women we've treated in Melbourne, I know they’re [now] talking about it — I know they're happy. It's a subject that people are scared to talk about and then they’re scared to step out [of their comfort] circle and get it done.”
“But they're doing it for sexual wellbeing,” Dr. Steinberg stresses. “It's important for mental health, it’s important for mood, it's important for relationships.”
Please note: the medical information in this article is general in nature. Please always consult your GP to obtain advice specific to your medical condition.