Today: a social media and influencer manager who makes $100,000 and forks out $769 for a secondhand iPhone after her old one falls into a creek.
Occupation: Social Media & Influencer Manager
Industry: Marketing
Age: 26
Location: Carlton North, Melbourne
Salary: $100,000
Net Worth: $54,351 ($39,875 in savings, $32,306 in superannuation, and a car worth $10,500). My partner and I aren’t at a stage where we’ve merged bank accounts yet, but we do have a travel account for a trip we’ve booked for later this year.
Debt: $28,330 in HECS.
Paycheque Amount (Monthly): $5,664.33
Pronouns: She/Her
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $770. I rent with my partner and two awesome housemates in a quaint Carlton North townhouse. Luckily for us, we have a really nice landlord and our rent hasn’t gone up since pre-pandemic times. We're in an amazing spot. It's small, but cute.
Gas & Electricity: Roughly $25 to $35. I just trust whatever my housemate tells me I owe...
Internet: $23.75 ($95 between the four of us).
Phone: $45
Stan: $10
Spotify: $11.99
Myki: ~$110
Gym: $25/fortnight
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes! I completed a Bachelor's degree in Melbourne. I'm paying it off (slowly but surely!).
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
To be honest, I had mostly negative conservations about money growing up. My dad is old-school European and really tight with money – and always has been. He constantly talks about needing to save. Whenever he hears I am going on a holiday, he tells me I am living beyond my means. I've always had a lot of guilt surrounding spending and it's definitely because of the relationship my dad has with money. My mum's a little bit more laid back about it — she grew up in the UK and moved here without a cent to her name in her 20s. She still thinks saving is important — but she does have a 'treat yourself' mentality from time to time.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first ever job was at a cafe when I was sixteen. I only lasted six months. I was absolutely terrible at it. My parents made me get it to "understand the value of money". Then in Year 12, I didn't work at all — they cared more about focusing on my studies.
Did you worry about money growing up?
I vividly remember my dad being made redundant when I was too young to even understand what that truly meant. He was out of a job for six months, and my parents were deeply stressed. That sticks out to me as pretty much the only time I actively worried about money as a child, mainly because I was crawling downstairs and listening to them argue at night. As a teenager, I didn't ever need to worry about too much because my family became quite comfortable and I never had to miss out on anything.
Do you worry about money now?
100%. Way too much. I worry about being able to afford to have children — or just the general stress that sort of thing could bring — in the future ALL the time. It's actually something I really struggle with, mainly because I don't want to be the person who is fixated on money and saving. I go through bursts of binge spending and then restrictive saving. So, I am trying really hard to mend a really fractured relationship with money. In saying that, my concerns around money haven't stopped me from living a full life — I just panic about it after the fact! Ha.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
Honestly, probably not until about 24. Even now, my parents help me out and offer interest-free loans if I find that I am living paycheque-to-paycheque, or if I'm hit with a massive amount of bills in one go. I'm beyond lucky in that sense — because no matter how stressful it gets, I know I have them. I also have a savings account to lean on.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No.
Day 1
6:45am — My phone has just woken me up. It's Monday and it's the bloody Arctic in Melbourne. It’s been so much harder to wake up this previous week than usual, so I’ve been WFHing a lot. However today, I’ve made the brave move of actually heading into the office. I catch the tram in so I can catch up on podcasts and not deal with traffic. It costs $9.20 for both trips there and home. $9.20
8:45am — Before entering the office, I always pick up an almond latte ($5) and say hello to my fave barista — she’s always in the coolest outfits, so it’s a bit of a highlight to see her (and bond over clothes with her!) first thing in the AM. I’m a regular so they don’t charge me the extra 50c for almond milk. $5
11:15am — It’s time for coffee #2. This is probably my worst spending habit. I’m always buying coffee despite having a coffee machine in my work kitchen. I offer to get my boss one who is permanently swamped with work, so it costs me $10. $10
12:30pm — I brought in a very sad girl lunch today. I’m saving up for a holiday to South America, and, eventually, a property, so I’ve got a tuna/rice/avocado concoction that was readily available at home thanks to my boyfriend. It’s painful, and people in the kitchen will likely judge me, but everything around my office is quite expensive and I need to stop justifying $20 salads.
2:10pm — My housemates remind me it’s steak night at our local, so we decide to head there for dinner. I justify the expense by telling myself that bringing in lunch was a smart move and I deserve a lil treat.
7:00pm — Clock off work and head to the local. Dinner costs me $24. I also order one pinot gris for $13. Then it's time to head home. $37
Daily Total: $61.20
Day 2
8:00am— I’ve decided to work from home today. I don’t physically leave my bed until after 8am, which I know I'll regret later because I could have used that time for exercise.
8:30am — I always head to my local cafe to grab a coffee even when I work from home — I have found that a real-life conversation with people in the morning does wonders. I picked up this habit during Covid lockdowns and, although expensive, it’s good for my mental health. A small almond latte from the cafe costs me $5.
8:50am — Once back at my desk, I realise that I have a couple of bills outstanding — rent is due ($770), and a direct debit I have for my gym membership ($25.00 for the fortnight, I’m on a pretty cheap fee because I originally signed up as a student). Both of these are covered under my monthly expenses.
12:00pm — In the afternoon, I head to the local post office to ship out some products to an influencer that I’m working with for one of my beauty clients. Express post costs me $23.94 – but I can expense this back (if I remember to…). $23.94
1:00pm – I make a Mexican rice bowl for lunch with food already on hand.
5:30pm — After I’ve finished up work for the day, I head to Coles and spend $78.75, which feels like a rort considering I’ve left with essentially only dinner for tonight (stir-fry) and some snacks, but that’s cozzie livs for you. $78.75
8:00pm — Not too long after dinner, I head to bed because I have an early flight for a work project in the morning. I congratulate myself for not buying anything unnecessary today and dream of spicy margs in Mexico.
Daily Total: $107.69
Day 3
4:00am — I’m up at a disgusting time because I need to fly to the Gold Coast for a photo shoot that I have produced and my flight is at the ungodly hour of 6:50am. The trip is fully covered by work, and I am allowed to expense anything that I buy (such as lunch and commutes). However, I always let my expenses slip through the cracks out of sheer laziness. I've promised myself I'll be really diligent with my receipts on this particular trip.
5:00am – At the airport, I order an almond latte and croissant at Brunetti’s ($12.47) to be enjoyed as I wait at the gate. $12.47
6:10am – Waiting to board, I make an online Mecca order because they finally have Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Filter in my shade. $63
9:50am — The shoot is in a really gorgeous spot – about an hour out of Gold Coast — so once I’ve landed, I pick up the already booked rental car and I’m on my way. At 26, I’m still a very anxious driver so this should be an experience.
11:00am — Due to the remoteness of the shoot’s location, I’m staying in a nearby cabin, which is both fun and a bit terrifying. Once in the area, I find a cafe to sit in and smash out some emails. I order another — you’ve probably guessed it — almond latte ($5.20). After a few Teams calls and long-neglected admin, I order poached eggs and smashed avo on toast for lunch for $17.30. $22.50
2:30pm — Once checked into the cabin, I browse hostel options for my upcoming trip to South America and tentatively book four nights in Mexico on HostelWorld. I end up settling on a private room with an ensuite for my partner and I for $362.68, which feels like a steal. Free cancellation and no pre-payment means that I don’t have to commit straight away either, so I don't have to pay a cent (yet!).
6:30pm — My only real option in this location is to eat at the restaurant on-site at the lodge, which turns out to be surprisingly boujee. A work friend and I share some dishes and get a pinot noir each. It comes to $86.50.
Daily Total: $184.47
Day 4
5:00am — It’s officially shoot day so I am up and at ‘em bright and early to meet the crew at the location and help with set up. I’m delighted because the sun is shining — Melbourne could never.
7:00am — I offer to get everyone on set a coffee — five coffees end up costing me $26.50. I also pick up some bottled water for everybody, and snacks from a local Woolworths to keep us all sustained for what’s going to be a very long day ($44.75). $71.25
10:15am — We break for morning tea. I’ve Uber Eatsed sandwiches and juices for the whole crew ($118.50). I didn’t account for one of the models who was vegan (eek!), but luckily a cafe nearby had a vegan focaccia on offer ($13.20). Crisis averted. $131.70
12:30pm — Everything is going swimmingly until just before lunch. I drop my phone into a creek while trying to grab behind-the-scenes shots for my client. This is by far one of the most embarrassing things that has happened to me (but very on-brand). I really struggle to not cry when my phone shows the black screen of death and fails to turn back on. We break for a proper lunch, which I had pre-ordered and pre-paid for via a catering company (thank god for past me).
6:00pm — The shoot wraps and my phone is yet to turn on. I help the crew with bump-out and head back to the lodge where I cry to my boyfriend via Facebook Messenger on my work laptop. My phone was pretty much brand-new, a crucial part of my job, and, brilliantly, not insured. Next up, I call my boss on Microsoft Teams to give her a recap of the day — and my tech tragedy — who can’t help but laugh. I feel sick at the thought of buying a new phone, again.
7:30pm — I once again eat at the onsite restaurant, and the separation anxiety from living without my phone unleashes in full force. I realise that I didn’t even bring a physical card with me to the Gold Coast, so my colleague covers the cost of dinner. I urge that she expenses it straight away.
Daily total: $84.45
Day 5
6:00am – I’m already at the airport for a flight back to Melbourne. My work friend buys me a latte and a croissant for the plane. I’m still miserable and my phone is still not on – which also makes me feel guilty because I know it ties into a much bigger problem that I have with money. I tell myself this is why savings accounts exist.
10:00am – I head straight to my office so that I can deliver a hard drive directly to our editors.
11:15am — I visit a nearby Apple store who tells me that my phone is unlikely to turn back on. Excellent.
12:00pm — Back at the office. My boss shouts me sushi and suggests I look into a pre-loved phone instead of a brand new one, especially because I’m backpacking around South America soon. I need one pretty much instantly for my job and the various social media accounts that I manage, so I commence my search. I eventually settle on a refurbished iPhone 12 via Belong Mobile’s Second Life store — it’s been graded ‘Excellent’, so I get it for $769. The people of Reddit successfully convince me that preloved devices can be as good as the real deal. $769
6:00pm — I come home to my partner who has made my favourite pasta dish to perk me up. I tell myself it’s time to move on from phonegate, and we spend the night planning more of our trip. We lock in a hostel in Argentina for six nights for a total of $644.88 ($322.44 each). We decide to pre-pay because we’re happy with the accommodation and we already have tours booked for that leg of the trip. I also transfer my partner for half of the grocery shop because he did a substantial one ($68.20). $390.64
10:00pm — After bingeing Citadel and swooning over Richard Madden (right next to my bf), I head to bed.
Daily Total: $1,159.44
Day 6
9:00am – On Saturday mornings, I teach hip-hop at a local dance school. The students range from ages four to nine, and it fills my bucket for the week! I get $50 in cash for a one-hour class. I pick up a latte ($5.30) on the way and get stuck into it. $5.30
10:30am — I stop into my mum’s on the way home from dance class, she makes me french toast. I tell her about my phone, I cry again. She tells me to stop being silly.
12:00pm — Back at home, I nap for the afternoon. I’m heading to a murder mystery dinner party tonight and only know a few people going, so I need as much gas in my tank as possible.
6:15pm — My partner and I jump in an Uber and head to the party. We ask the lovely Uber driver to stop by Dan Murphy’s to pick up some drinks. I buy a bottle of prosecco for some pals for myself. My boyfriend shouts. I tell him I will transfer the money back to him tomorrow.
1:00am — I have a lot of fun, but my social battery runs out and we head home. My friend gives us a lift which is a score.
Daily Total: $5.30
Day 7
10:00am — I wake up hungover. My partner and I walk to the local cafe to pick up coffee and buy some plain bagels ($10 each). We come home and scramble eggs to pair with avocado on our newly acquired bagels. $10
11:30am — I get some life admin in order. I owe my housemate for the latest gas bill ($23.17), my sister half of my mum’s birthday present ($45), and my boyfriend for covering the Uber and drinks last night ($53.20). Then, I look for more tours around South America, but end up online shopping instead. I buy a dress and skirt from DISSH ($260). $381.37
1:00pm — I drag myself off the couch to go for a walk because I’ve had a really inactive week. It feels nice to move my body — I walk for about an hour listening to Casefile’s ‘The Frankston Murders’ podcast.
6:00pm — As a means to save some money, my partner and I head to my parents for dinner. My siblings also come and we have a wholesome, family BBQ. Win-win!
9:30pm — I do some cryptic crosswords in bed before getting an early night before another work week.
Daily Total: $391.37
