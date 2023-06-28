100%. Way too much. I worry about being able to afford to have children — or just the general stress that sort of thing could bring — in the future ALL the time. It's actually something I really struggle with, mainly because I don't want to be the person who is fixated on money and saving. I go through bursts of binge spending and then restrictive saving. So, I am trying really hard to mend a really fractured relationship with money. In saying that, my concerns around money haven't stopped me from living a full life — I just panic about it after the fact! Ha.