To be honest, I had mostly negative conservations about money growing up. My dad is old-school European and really tight with money – and always has been. He constantly talks about needing to save. Whenever he hears I am going on a holiday, he tells me I am living beyond my means. I've always had a lot of guilt surrounding spending and it's definitely because of the relationship my dad has with money. My mum's a little bit more laid back about it — she grew up in the UK and moved here without a cent to her name in her 20s. She still thinks saving is important — but she does have a 'treat yourself' mentality from time to time.