How Your Zodiac Sign Helps You Understand Your Sexual Desires

As with any other point on a natal chart, you can read a lot into your Eros sign — as lesser-known heavenly bodies go, it can be highly informative. But never lose sight of the whole picture your chart can paint when it comes to your sex life. Be sure to take your moon, Venus, and Mars signs into account while researching and embracing your Eros identity. Plus, when you view all four of these signs together, they may add up to a sum that you relate to even more.