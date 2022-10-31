Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar.
Anyone can write a Money Diary! Want to see yours here? Here's how.
Today: a service delivery manager who makes $118,975 and spends some of her money this week on worming and hoof trimming for her pony.
Occupation: Service Delivery Manager
Industry: Tertiary Education
Age: 32
Location: Bayside, Melbourne
Salary: $118,975 (plus 17.5% super, so a $144,212 package)
Net Worth: $303,200 (An apartment worth $662,000, $185,000 in superannuation, $300 in a micro-investing account, and $3,900 in savings)
Debt: $548,000 (A $540,000 mortgage and $8,000 on a credit card)
Paycheque Amount (Fortnightly): $3,442
Pronouns: She/Her
Monthly Expenses
Mortgage: $2,075. I own a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment by the beach. I live by myself and chose an arguably overpriced apartment because it means I can walk out my front door and straight onto the beach every day.
Body Corporate: $250
Gym: $50
Health Insurance: $170
Rates, Car/Home Insurance and Car Rego: $266
Internet: $70
Electricity: $35
Gas/Water: $40
Spotify: $6
Personal Trainer (Physio): $340
Clinical Pilates: $150
Horse Agistment: $80
Savings Contributions: $800
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes. I have a Bachelor's degree in Archaeology (lol) that I paid for using HECS. I'm about to return to university to study for an MBA that will be paid for in part by my employer. I'll attempt to pay for the rest upfront to avoid putting anything on HECS.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
None, really. My parents had completely different attitudes towards money — Mum was a spender, Dad was a saver. Mum hasn't worked since I was born and she no longer has direct access to the family accounts as she's unable to control her spending. In the last few years, I've had more conversations with my parents as someone needs to be able to manage the funds if something were to happen to Dad. My sister isn't really aware of the family's financial situation.
Last week, I finished paying off the last of a secret credit card my mum got when I was a baby. It's taken 30 years to pay it off, so you can imagine how high the balance was. Dad found out about the account(s) when I was young and Mum promised she'd paid them off, but there was actually one credit card remaining (with quite a large balance). After this, my parents decided that my mum would be allocated money each week, rather than having direct access to accounts. She's been on a payment plan for this secret card for years, but I took over paying for it a few years ago when Dad looked like he was going to retire. It would have given him a heart attack. I've paid off almost $10,000 in a year.
My parent's attitude to money has definitely shaped mine. I am a horrifically impulsive spender and had long periods in my 20s when I was deeply in debt. Now that I'm a homeowner, I have to be much more careful, so I've tried to learn as much as I can about managing money.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I worked as a checkout chick at the local supermarket at the earliest legal age I could — 14 years and 9 months. By the time I left high school, I was working as a night supervisor at the supermarket, which transitioned into management roles in retail.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Not at all. We had a very comfortable lifestyle as children. Dad ran his own business for a while before returning to work for an employer. He worked during school holidays so we didn't really holiday, but we certainly didn't want for anything throughout our childhood and long into our 20s. My sister still lives with my parents rent-free, even at 32.
Do you worry about money now?
Absolutely. I worry about having enough to pay for my house, especially when I consider that my upcoming uni fees will be well over $50,000. I have significant medical and injury bills each month due to a combination of bad luck, genetics and dumb choices, so I'm grateful I can afford these, but constantly looking at ways I can reduce my spending and increase my savings.
In my 20s, I was deeply in debt. At one point, I had over $45,000 in credit card debt. I work really hard now to make sure this won't happen again, and I'm trying to pay off the last of my credit card debt from my home purchase as quickly as possible, especially now that my mum's credit card is closed.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I became financially responsible for myself when I moved out for the first time at 21. I have lived with my parents intermittently since, but have always paid board and contributed to household costs.
My parents are absolutely my safety net, and I could also ask my partner for support if needed. I recognise I'm incredibly lucky that my parents, who both came from very low-income backgrounds, can now confidently manage their money and support both my sister and me if needed. But I'd like to avoid having to use this safety net again, as I had to a few times in my 20s.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
A year ago, my parents gave me $20,000, which helped pay for my laser eye surgery. They also contributed towards the deposit for my apartment.
Day 1
4:00am — I've woken up at 4am every morning this week as there have been a few work things playing on my mind. I go for a wee and a scroll on my phone before falling back asleep around 4:40am.
6:30am — Wake up again, properly this time. One thing I love about my apartment is that the blinds are crap. They let quite a bit of light in, which helps me wake up in the morning.
7:00am — Make coffee, take my daily injection, and head for a morning walk. I'm on meds that are designed to reduce insulin resistance and help patients lose weight as a result of PCOS, which has caused a whole host of medical issues. My bloodwork returned to normal very quickly after starting the injections, but maintenance shots are required for a while afterwards. I've got about four weeks left.
8:00am — Breakfast of leftover pulled pork in a wrap with avo and lettuce. I eat a tonne of avocados and still bought a house, so don't believe the hype! Make an iced coffee, then sit down with my laptop to start a full day of meetings.
9:45am — I eat when I'm stressed or bored, so today I'm munching up a storm while dealing with a few HR issues. I eat some leftover cheesecake I made for Mum's birthday earlier this week. I'm in the middle of a long, painful period, so I'm eating for stress and hormones today.
11:00am — Boredom hits. Eat a snack-sized bag of popcorn.
12:30pm — Break for lunch. I eat some leftover creamy scalloped potatoes and grilled chicken. I've almost run out of groceries for the week, so it's a leftover-heavy season. Drink a large bottle of water in an attempt to reduce my boredom eating in the afternoon.
6:00pm — I have a super busy afternoon and need to rush to my personal training session. I work with a physiotherapist instead of a gym personal trainer as I have quite specific rehab needs. I broke my back over Christmas falling off a horse, and have been left with nerve damage as well as physical limitations. Each week, I do clinical Pilates and PT to help me regain strength. I'm so proud of what my body can do now. I'm not feeling too healthy, so I do some mat work instead of big lifts tonight. My neural symptoms are much worse when I'm fighting off a cold, so my legs don't work too well. My health insurance covers part of this, so I only pay $46.30 out of pocket. $46.30
7:00pm — Get home and my boyfriend has arrived for a couple of nights. Last night, he told me he wasn't coming over until Sunday. I think he heard in my voice that I was a little disappointed, so this is a nice surprise! Quick dinner of more leftovers plus a salad, then couch time until bed.
Daily Total: $46.30
Day 2
6:45am — Wake up and prep coffee for our morning walk. I try to start every day with a walk on the beach nearby. It sets my mind up for the day and means I don't feel bad if I choose to lounge on the couch after work. I also need to ensure I'm active every day to reduce the symptoms left over from my injuries.
7:15am — M., my boyfriend, wakes up and we head out for our morning walk. He isn't a morning person so he just does these walks because I like them. I appreciate the effort, so I make him a KeepCup full of coffee for the trip.
8:15am — We get home and grab a crumpet each. I have my shot then jump in the car for a doctor's appointment. I get a monthly desensitising injection for allergies. I've been on them for over a year and I'm not convinced they're worth the cash, but the allergist tells me it can take three years for them to fully work.
9:00am — Finish the mandatory waiting review period at the doctor's and run into the supermarket to replenish a few things. I grab M&M's, bananas, strawberries, lettuce, milk and an avocado. $13.69
9:30am — Home, more coffee, settle in for meetings. I have a light day of meetings today as I try to use Fridays to reply to emails, review our upcoming technical release, catch up on phone calls to various stakeholders and confirm that I've completed my actions for the week. I have a whole bunch of urgent deadlines today, so I'll be busy all day.
12:30pm — Stop work and make burritos for M. and me. He's a vegetarian so he has lots of beans. Mine has slightly fewer beans in favour of beef mince. I tried to switch to a predominantly vegetarian diet earlier this year, but my medical conditions mean that I struggle to digest carbs effectively and I become quite unwell. Eating a small amount of meat each day makes a huge difference, despite the fact that it doesn't align with my values.
1:00pm — Review data for a series of upcoming workshops I'm presenting. Request a few edits with the data team and make notes of follow-up actions for next week. We have a request come through from the police for assistance with an enquiry into a student's whereabouts, so I spend a chunk of the afternoon putting together documentation of the student's recent interactions. I have a bad feeling about this one.
5:30pm — Drive to Templestowe for dinner with my partner's family as we missed Father's Day. We head to a classic 'Australian Chinese' restaurant. I get the banquet, which I thought meant shared dishes, but at this place, a banquet is actually individual servings of nine different meals! It's way too much, so M. gets a portion of mine as well as his. He is vegetarian for ethical reasons but feels that it's a bigger environmental impact if food is wasted once prepared, so he'll sometimes eat my leftover fish and meat if I can't finish a meal when we're out. $34
9:30pm — After a few hours of silliness with the family, we say our goodbyes and head home to bed.
Daily Total: $47.69
Day 3
7:30am — Wake up, make myself a coffee, and spend a couple of hours reading a book I've just borrowed from the library.
9:10am — I wake up M. as my old housemate will be over shortly to meet us for coffee and a walk on the beach.
9:30am — Housemate and her dog arrives. We head out and I pay for our coffees at the beach kiosk ($15.30). While living together, my housemate took over caring for a dog who needed a home after her elderly owner was placed into palliative care. Our plans at the time were to train and rehome her, but she's stuck around for four years now. She's THE BEST! She's a ball of energy, an awesome hiker, and the best snuggler I know. She's a total nutcase with other dogs though, so we have to watch her carefully on the beach. $15.30
11:00am — Ex-housemate goes home. I put some washing on and make M. and myself burritos for brunch. I do my daily shot. It's painful today as I'm running out of skin without bruises!
11:40am — Check the traffic and realise it's going to take me way longer than anticipated to get to my pony's agistment (the paddock I rent for him to live in) in time for an appointment with his farrier (a hoof trimming specialist). His feet are notoriously bad at this time of year — cracked, sometimes with thrush, and just generally a bit gross to look at — thanks to standing on the wet ground all the time. Rush out the door while yelling to M. to put the washing on the line before he leaves my place later today.
12:35pm — Meet the farrier (who also happens to be my friend!) at the agistment. I need to worm my pony as it's a new season. He'll also get his hooves trimmed today. Worming gets done relatively easily, which is impressive as this pony can be a firecracker. I hear about my friend's new girlfriend while she works on his hooves. Pay my agistment and the trim and head out — $70.
1:15pm — Head to my teaching shift. I volunteer at a friend's riding school. I don't ride anymore after my accident over Christmas, but I'm hoping to try again in a few weeks. I'll likely never be able to move faster than a walk or trot, but we'll test it and see!
2:00pm — The kids I'm meant to be teaching cancelled, so I make tracks early as I've got a bunch of errands to run. Head to the petrol station and fill up just enough fuel to get me home ($15.12), then head to the chemist to stock up on the various things that keep me alive — allergy meds and eye drops ('tis the season!), Hydralyte for hikes, contraception, cold and flu medication, and chemist-brand primer and concealer as I've run out of my fancy ones ($242.36). A gal needs to tighten her belt a bit, thanks to rising interest rates! I haven't been as frugal as I should have been this year, thanks in part to those post-lockdown giddy feels. $242.36
2:45pm — Stop by my parents' house to say hi and check in with my sister as she had a date last night. She's a classic anxious-avoidant, so she's working with her therapist on reducing the ick when someone likes her. She always ends up selecting terrible men because of this. The guy she's dating currently is apparently very lovely and kind, but he's also very interested in her. She recognises that she has had a great time with him, which is a positive.
3:30pm — I have more leftover burrito mix at home but I'm sick of it and home alone tonight, so I go to Coles for snacks. I get frozen pizza, chocolate, biscuits, frozen spinach, yoghurt, bin bags and popcorn. On the way out, I see Magnums are half-price, so they go in the basket too. Why not? $37.55
4:00pm — Get home, take washing off the line (thanks, M.) and get cosied up for a nap. It's not a weekend if there's no time to nap!
6:30pm — Up and get the pizza in the oven. I'm a sucker for frozen pizza, but like to add extra toppings so I feel like I'm making better choices. I turn away from the oven for a second and manage to burn it. That's okay, there's still enough food for tonight.
7:30pm — A hard seltzer and a bit of Caramilk chocolate while watching the Wrexham Football Club documentary on Disney+ until bedtime.
Daily Total: $365.21
Day 4
7:00am — It's my sleep-in day but I'm awake far too early. Sip a coffee while I finish the book I've been reading. It was a really fun read — the first in a series about a coven of witches. The main character is a trans teenager learning to control her powers. It's really wonderful that there are diverse character experiences in what would otherwise be a pretty standard fantasy novel.
8:30am — Get up and do some washing and dishes. I've got a wedding this afternoon, so I'm spending the morning getting some urgent work done for tomorrow before I'm too tipsy to write emails. Breakfast is more coffee, yoghurt, granola and strawberries.
10:30am — Quick beach walk, eat some leftover pizza and strawberries before I start getting ready for the wedding.
11:15am — Start prepping. I haven't bought clothes since I started taking my PCOS meds, so nothing really fits. I decide on a black jumpsuit that is billowy so it doesn't look too overly large. The weight loss was a side effect of the drugs — they're actually marketed to diabetics and patients with obesity overseas, but are prescribed off-label to PCOS sufferers here. I was initially on a weekly shot, but you can no longer access that off-label in Australia. The replacement version is a daily injection and it's far less effective and insanely expensive, so I'm glad to be almost finished.
12:45pm — Walk to the train station and jump on the next available train to Richmond. I'll Uber with a friend from there. I tap on my Myki which costs $4.60, but it's covered by a top-up I made last month. I don't take a tonne of public transport so I only need to top up once a month or so.
3:00pm — The wedding was gorgeous! I've never been to a wedding in a synagogue before and it was so interesting to watch all the traditions. The bride looked beautiful. After, I head to Windsor with my friend, D., to meet our partners for drinks and an early dinner.
3:15pm — The bar is kitted out to look like a big ship. It kind of just looks like an old gentleman's club with chesterfield lounges, but I'm liking the vibe. The drinks aren't bad either. I start with a margarita ($23). The boys show up and M. buys me another cocktail — a tasty sour. He gets a kiss as payment. $23
5:00pm — Seniors dinner time! Four of us head to dinner at a local Middle Eastern restaurant. I've eaten at their flagship restaurant in the CBD but never this one. I end up being disappointed and overcharged. We do have an interesting Lebanese red in a blend I've never tried before, so that's good. But almost $50 in weekend surcharges at 5pm on a Sunday? Less good. $134
7:00pm — We meet one of M.'s friends for Jenga and more drinks at another bar. I'm not a huge drinker, so tonight constitutes a wild night for me! M. and D.'s partner pay for the drinks, so this one's a freebie. After an hour of Jenga, we head home, tired and happy. I remember to take my makeup off — a solid effort after a few drinks.
9:00pm — M. says a few things that upset me, so we have a discussion about our needs in the relationship. He's quite reserved and I'm highly emotional thanks to an old brain injury (falling off another horse), so we have very different communication styles. I'm thankful that we're both able to talk these things through calmly (although with lots of tears on my part!). I've dated a lot of shitty dudes so I'm very grateful we found each other. He's a great, supportive partner.
Daily Total: $157
Day 5
6:30am — Monday, hungover with horrible hay fever. Oh god. M. heads to work early, so for once, I'm the person lying around. I find Hydralyte and Panadol and ease into the day. Definitely no morning walk today!
8:00am — After a shower, a tonne of drugs and serums, and some avocado on toast, I finally head to work. When I get to the office, I run through some reporting with one of my leads, then get ready for a workshop I'm running on Zoom this afternoon. There's also a lead who's going on secondment soon, so she's handing over her processes to me until I can find a replacement. It's a great opportunity for her so I'm happy she can go and do something else; I just wish I didn't have to try and recruit another staff member right now.
11:30am — I finish gathering all the info on the lead's reporting processes, then head home for a quick nap to ease my headache.
12:30pm — I eat lunch (frozen lasagne leftovers from the freezer) and realise I left my laptop charger in the office. It only has a couple of hours of battery, so I need to go back and get it. Looks like I'll be in the office this arvo. Stop for enough petrol to get me through to payday on Wednesday night — money is tight this week as I've had a few unexpected medical appointments, plus that enormous dinner bill! Pick up an ice cream because I deserve it. $37.25
1:00pm — Pick up my charger. It's still early enough for me to get home before my workshop, so I head home, take a 30-minute nap, then run the session. It's a really constructive, collaborative session and we've got some great actions to work on from it.
5:30pm — Meet my friend S. for a walk. It's great to catch up. The last few weeks have been really busy for both of us, so despite only living a 5-minute drive away from each other, it's been a while! Her partner texts her while we're out and offers to make dinner at home, so I head back to theirs for taco bowls. I head home and have an early night. Bed by 9pm is bliss!
Daily Total: $37.25
Day 6
6:20am — I love that it's now light enough that I wake up quite early naturally, especially as I can go for a pre-work beach stroll. Head out with a coffee in a KeepCup.
7:50am — Jump on the train to work. I'm in the city office today, so it's easier to take the train. I still have credit on my Myki, so the $4.60 is covered this morning.
8:35am — Make it to work. Catch up with some team members before making my second coffee for the day. I only spend a day each fortnight in our office, so I always have ad hoc meetings with individual staff come up when I'm in. This morning is no different! By 9:15am, I've already had two quick catch-ups with different people.
10:00am — Meet with my larger leadership team. We're going through a lot of changes at the moment and they're generally unhappy with the lack of staff available for the work we do. It's something the senior team has been trying to fix for almost a year now. We're slowly getting somewhere, but these meetings are essentially a weekly opportunity for the various leads to air their stressors about the current environment. There's not much I can tell them that's new, so I'm just trying to make them feel okay for now.
12:00pm — Salad and leftover lasagna from the freezer for lunch. Contemplate going to find chocolate, but get a snack pack of biscuits from the office cupboard instead.
2:30pm — Another workshop with a stakeholder. This one is in person, so it's a great way to connect with colleagues. I'm responsible for the largest area of our business and I still feel like a total fraud, even after two years in the hot seat. I leave with more actions to collate along with yesterday's session.
4:30pm — Jump on the train home to squeeze in a walk before M. comes over. My Myki is out of cash, so I'll need to top up on Thursday when I take the train. When I'm on the train, I get a call that a customer has acted inappropriately towards staff, so I get home and work on that. No walk today.
6:30pm — Get creative with the last of my fridge supplies as tomorrow is payday. Pasta with pumpkin, mushies and frozen spinach for dinner with M. I also have a side of fish for a pre-gym protein hit.
7:45pm — Head to my PT session. Today is a full-body session. I'm feeling much better than last week, so it's back to heavy lifting. I take a lot of pride in my strength and ability to recover from injuries, but gosh, it costs a lot to recover. No wonder so many people are left with lifelong impacts! I pay $46.30 after the health insurance rebate. $46.30
9:30pm — Pop on some face masks and enjoy some couch time with the boyfriend before bed.
Daily Total: $46.30
Day 7
6:30am — Up for coffee and time to review my budget as it's payday! I've been tracking my spending because it's been pretty messy the past few months. It's finally time to take all that data and create an actual budget. My goal is to spend $2,000 less this month than last month, which is absolutely possible now that my rehab sessions aren't as frequent. I'm also trying to be more mindful about eating out.
7:15am — Wake up M., talk his ear off about my budget, then head out for a walk. It's great to reconnect a bit this week after a rocky evening on Sunday.
8:40am — Make it home just in time for my first meeting. Grab a bowl of cereal, sit through a few meetings, then make a coffee to help me through some morning activities. Make plans with my friend, C., who has just finished Covid isolation. I'm away this weekend, so we reschedule our weekly coffee walk to next weekend.
12:00pm — Shower, pop on various potions (a vitamin C serum and moisturiser), and enjoy a lunch of salmon and salad before heading into the office for afternoon workshops.
5:00pm — Super productive afternoon. I make it home for another walk on the beach before dinner. Tonight, I'm making a steak and veggie stir-fry from freezer scraps. I'm almost out of freezer proteins but don't want to buy groceries because I'm going away for the weekend. I hate having food sitting around unused and slowly getting old!
7:00pm — PAYDAY! YAY! I really need to tighten my belt, so I pay my bills, make a payment on my credit card, and split the remaining money into all my buckets for spending. Hoping to come out with a surplus this fortnight (for the first time in a while). We'll see.
8:00pm — Head to my clinical Pilates class down the road. I drive over because it's dark and cold. I pay for these in bulk packs. It's normally $37.50, but I still have classes left in a pack I bought last month.
9:30pm — Shower, read a few pages of my book, then head to bed. Early start tomorrow for a conference, so the lights are out early.
Daily Total: $0
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual's experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behaviour.
For many of us, money can be a major source of stress. But it doesn’t have to be. Become more confident with our beginner's guide to managing your money.
Do you have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Submit it here.
