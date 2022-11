Last week, I finished paying off the last of a secret credit card my mum got when I was a baby. It's taken 30 years to pay it off, so you can imagine how high the balance was. Dad found out about the account(s) when I was young and Mum promised she'd paid them off, but there was actually one credit card remaining (with quite a large balance). After this, my parents decided that my mum would be allocated money each week, rather than having direct access to accounts. She's been on a payment plan for this secret card for years, but I took over paying for it a few years ago when Dad looked like he was going to retire. It would have given him a heart attack. I've paid off almost $10,000 in a year.