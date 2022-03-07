12:17pm — D. picks me up and we go out for a poke bowl. I order the salmon ($18), he gets the chicken ($16), and we both get a cold green tea ($8). He pays, using our joint account. I tell him that I bought the pants I was talking about yesterday. He rolls his eyes and asks why I need another pair of black pants when I have at least three other pairs of black pants at home. I explain the difference between the three pairs I have and this pair, going into detail about why they're so perfect. He quickly realises there’s no point going any further with this. He knows me very well and knows I’m a spender, so he’s definitely not surprised I bought the pants. However, we're trying to save more so I do understand his questioning. I’ve definitely got a lot better as I’ve gotten older, making sure I buy quality items that I know I’ll wear and not jumping on the latest craze or trend. While we’re at lunch, we run into some colleagues of his that are up from Sydney and make plans to meet them for dinner tonight. I’d rather not go out for dinner on a Wednesday (especially with D.’s work friends), but I smile and agree to go. $42