My $1,300 Vacuum Went Viral On TikTok — Probably Because It Empties Itself

In my experience as a shopping writer, a $1,300 product doesn't just make people roll their eyes; it makes them mad. So I was shocked to find comments like "I need that," "Finally a sign I'm on the right timeline," and "GETTING IT," popping up in my notifications. Full transparency, LG sent me this tech treasure to test the CordZero out, and it actually took me months to grasp only a fraction of its full potential. The amount of specs makes my eyes cross to this day, and LG's on-site description summarises it best: The CordZero "charges, stores tools and automatically empties the dust bin — all in one sleek docking station." Oh, and while I haven't tried it, it's also a mop. So, after some research, information synthesising, and extensive tests, I understood why people went crazy for this vac.