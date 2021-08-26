We can't all get out to salons right now for a new season cut or colour touch up, so why not look to take a leaf out of the books of some modern style icons, each proving that the retro hairstyles of decades’ past are making a major comeback.
There’s no fighting it. The hair phases you’ve spent your adult years trying to put behind you are well and truly back, thanks to some TikTok and certain supermodels who won’t let an old trend go un-revived. And we have to say, they make a pretty convincing case.
But if you’re not ready to go crawling back to the side fringe or bleached money pieces, why not take cue from these modern style icons showing us the transformative power of a fresh (and stupidly easy) hairstyle that leaves no room for dyer’s remorse.
And, with many of us unable to get to salons right now for a new season cut or colour touch-up, it’s the perfect time to get creative with our strands — need to keep those Zoom looks interesting, right?
To get inspired, click through for the celeb-approved hairstyles we’re tipping to be everywhere this Spring.