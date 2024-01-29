Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar.
Today: a section manager on $132,000 tells her boss she's pregnant two days after being promoted.
Occupation: Section Manager
Industry: Public Sector
Age: 29
Location: Central Coast
Salary: $132,000
Net Worth: $349,650 net worth. My wife and I have completely shared finances and assets. These are as follows: our house ($900,000), my car ($35,000), my wife's car ($15,000), my super ($65,000), my wife's super ($25,000), our savings ($8,000) and shares ($1,650). We operate our finances along the lines of 'The Barefoot Investor' model, with a weekly expenses account, a bills account, two separate savings accounts (one for fun things like holidays and treats, and one for emergencies), and two separate personal accounts, where we each receive $50 each per week to spend on anything we like (it used to be $100 but we have cut back due to expecting a child soon).
Debt: $700,000, made up of our mortgage ($648,000), our HECS debts (combined $20,000) and my novated lease car loan ($32,000).
Paycheque Amount (Weekly): $1,450 after tax and my wife's is $960 ($2,450 combined after tax).
Pronouns: She/Her
Monthly Expenses
Mortgage: We own our house and pay $1,000 per week onto our mortgage (which is about $40 over the minimum repayment). This equates to $4,000 per month.
Council & Water Rates: $130
Electricity: $130
Home & Contents Insurance: $114
Car Insurance: $110 (for one car only, the other car is covered under a novated lease structure)
Pet Insurance: $100 (for two dogs)
Internet: $70
Health Insurance: $351 (combined). We pay for premium cover as our household salary requires us to pay the Medicare Levy Surcharge, so we opt for quality hospital cover with decent extras.
Netflix: $11
Spotify: $18
Phone: $214 combined (we got talked into a 36-month plan! Won't be making that mistake again...)
Gym Membership: $90 (combined)
Lottery Raffle Draw: $20
Automated investing app: $87
Superannuation: A salary sacrifice payment of $120 is taken from my salary pre-tax.
Savings: $1,700
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes. I have a Bachelor of Arts in Communication, paid for by HECS scheme, and my wife began studying a Bachelor of Social Work, also paid for by the HECS scheme, but withdrew in her second year to change career paths and begin her carpentry apprenticeship.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
I can't recall any direct conversations about money with my parents when I was growing up, but their actions inadvertently influenced my understanding of and decisions around money. My dad was a CEO and a high-income earner, and my mum worked part-time as a town planner before being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and taking an early retirement. Given my financially comfortable upbringing and lack of conversations about money, I never really thought about the availability of money — which as an adult I can see was an immensely privileged position to be in. When I went to uni, my parents paid for my accommodation for the first few years, and I am deeply grateful for the freedom this afforded me. In turn though, I think it reinforced this subconscious belief that money was readily available. It wasn't until I became financially responsible for myself that I had a bit of a wake-up call. That said, in 2019, my parents gifted me a copy of The Barefoot Investor book after reading it themselves and saying they wished they had read it sooner, which ultimately became my financial education.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was a Christmas casual retail assistant at Prouds Jewellers at the age of 15. I liked the idea of getting a job because it made me feel like a grown-up and that I had more independence, and more pocket money!
Did you worry about money growing up?
No, I was very lucky to come from a financially stable household.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes, all the time. I am the partner of the relationship who can be a little overbearing with our budgets and spreadsheets, largely because I am financially ambitious. I have read The Barefoot Investor twice and refer back to it all the time. Even though it sets you up to have financial control and eventually, financial freedom, the cost of living and our huge mortgage have considerably reduced the amount of discretionary income we have, and how much we can save each week, which stresses me out. On top of this, I am currently pregnant, and my wife and I spent $20,000 in 2023 on fertility treatments to conceive (IUI/IVF), along with some other major expenses last year, which significantly reduced our emergency savings buffer. The idea of having a child come into the world without a healthy cash store while I'm on maternity leave really worries me.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I became truly financially responsible for myself when I finished uni, around the age of 23. Over the last two years, my wife and I have worked hard to save up our emergency savings buffer which has been our safety net. However, I am very lucky that my parents will always be available to support us in an emergency if we truly need it. I see this as a very last resort though, and am determined to rebuild our savings to a point where I feel we have a significant cash buffer ($30,000 in savings is my goal) should we need it.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Yes. My wife and I received $55,000 from my parents as a contribution to our house deposit in 2021. We also received $15,000 from my parents and my grandpa (combined) to contribute toward our fertility costs in 2023.
Day 1
5:30am: My alarm goes off and I snooze it for 10 minutes while my wife gets up and has a shower. It’s the first day back at work for both of us after three weeks off over the Christmas and New Year break so I give myself a few extra minutes to gather myself before the day begins.
5:45am: My wife, N, is already dressed and in the kitchen making us our morning coffee: soy flat white for her, soy chai latte for me (no caffeine for me during pregnancy). We splurged on a good quality coffee machine at home a few years ago after we realised how much money we were spending each week on takeaways. We sit down and have our drinks together while the sun comes up, which is a morning ritual for us.
6:30am: N leaves for work. She’s an apprentice carpenter so always has early starts. I take our two dogs for a walk and then head to the gym for a weights session.
8am: Home to quickly shower and eat breakfast, which this morning is a superfood cereal topped with homemade stewed apples I made over the weekend and plain yoghurt.
8:30am: I start work (WFH today) and it’s my first day in my new role. I received a promotion at the end of last year and decided to take the Christmas break before starting. I had to fight for my pay increase (which I was initially promised) despite being offered the promotion, which I felt really pissed off about because it’s a significant increase in responsibility, budget, team size etc., yet my higher-ups still wanted me to do it without a pay increase because 'it was a great opportunity’ for someone my age. Ageism aside, I couldn’t help but feel that this wouldn’t have happened to a male, so stood my ground and won – yay!
1pm: It’s been a really busy first day and I’ve spent most of it on Microsoft Teams calls and slugging through the 150+ emails I had outstanding after the break. I log off for a 30-minute lunch break and make myself a veggie omelette with toast and chilli oil with ingredients we already have at home ($0).
2:30pm: Time for an afternoon snack which is a homemade muffin from the batch my wife made over the weekend. Delicious!
5:15pm: I clock off slightly later than usual, but it was a busy first day back. While N makes us dinner — mushroom and silver beet gnocchi with chilli oil ($0) — I head out onto the deck and phone my best friend who I haven’t caught up with in weeks. She lives in Sydney so we rely on regular phone chats ups between visits.
6:30pm: Dinner was delicious! N used to be a cook many years ago so I often feel really lucky when she cooks for me. It’s now dinner time for our two pups, then we turn on the ABC series, Muster Dogs, which just released its second season.
9pm: I’m exhausted after a long day of work, and I miss the luxury of afternoon naps on holidays! We call it a night and I read briefly in bed before passing out.
Daily Total: $0
Day 2
5:30am: Alarm goes off and I snooze for 10 minutes and let our dogs into the bedroom for a cuddle while N showers.
5:45am: I feed the dogs their breakfast, then iron a shirt that I’ll wear to work today. N makes our coffee/chai and we sit down together to drink them before I do a quick kitchen tidy and unload the dishwasher.
6:15am: Time for my morning walk with the dogs. We live a few houses up the hill from a lake, and there’s a beautiful walking track that I frequent daily with our dogs.
6:50am: N has left for work by the time I get home, so I have a shower, get ready for work, eat breakfast — same cereal and apples combo as yesterday — and hang out a load of washing.
7:45am: I start work early today as I still have so much to catch up on after the holiday break, but I’m WFH this morning because I need to attend a media event for work at 11am and don't want to drive all the way into work just to head back out my way again. My job is an interesting blend of media and communication, policy, strategy and advisory, governance and people management.
12pm: The media event is a formal ‘sod turning’ for a major new infrastructure project for the region, and it’s catered — yay! I enjoy a mini cheese and tomato wrap, before getting in the car to head back to the office for back-to-back meetings all afternoon and eat my packed snacks on the way: a muesli bar and some red grapes.
5:15pm: I finish work after five hours of continuous meetings, which seriously tested my levels of concentration. That said, two really good things happened today. Firstly, I had a catch-up meeting with three other women at my workplace to plan our International Women’s Day 2024 event which is not related to my role but is something I’m very passionate about. We’re launching a women’s professional network to help women in our workplace to connect, network, socialise and generally feel a stronger sense of belonging at work, something that brought the four of us together (we’re all from very different fields and didn’t know each other before setting up this initiative). The second good thing that happened today is that I told my boss I’m pregnant! This is something I was really nervous to do as I had to push hard for my promotion, which I am only two days into. However, she is a new manager and was incredibly supportive and excited for me, which has lifted a big weight off my shoulders and will make the next five months a really positive experience.
5:45pm: Home to my wife who is exhausted after a massive day at work and has collapsed on the couch. I heat up our dinner which is last night’s leftovers, gnocchi and grate waaaay too much parmesan cheese on top.
6:45pm: It’s a quiet night for us and we put on Grand Designs Australia and just veg out.
9:15pm: Time for bed. N buys a lotto ticket online ($14.90). $14.90
Daily Total: $14.90.
Day 3
5:30am: My alarm goes off and I hit snooze for 10 minutes and N joins me today. After a shower, she makes our coffee/chai and I help her catch up on time by making her work lunch as well as mine.
6:20am: Time for my morning walk with the dogs, but just a short one (20 mins) today as I need to be out the door by 7:30am to get into the office; Wednesdays always have the worst traffic.
8am: I arrive at work and eat my packed breakfast of superfood cereal, stewed apples and yoghurt at my desk before getting stuck into emails.
10am: I’m on a Teams call with members of the executive team strategising a major upcoming governance decision. The call wraps up an hour later and I quickly do some prep for a workshop I’m facilitating that afternoon, before going into back-to-back meetings about budget controls and community correspondence.
12:30pm: I have a one-on-one meeting with one of my staff members and we decide to head to the local café for a change of scenery. I order an iced chocolate with oat milk ($7.30) while my colleague orders a coffee and we each pay for our own drinks. $7.30
1pm: Back to my desk for a packed lunch of a wholemeal roll with falafels and lettuce which was bland and dry to be honest, so I make a mental note that I need to try harder with my lunch next time to avoid disappointment. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to me, N treats herself to a burger and drink for lunch from a takeaway shop near her worksite ($15) — she didn’t like the dry falafel roll either! $15
2pm: I facilitate a two-hour workshop with our unit’s leadership team as we’re working on a major project due in September and I’m spearheading the project management. It’s exciting and challenging work for me which I didn’t get to do as much of in my previous role.
5pm: I pack up and head home for the day, stopping for petrol on my way home. A full tank of premium fuel costs $96.40, but I put this on my fuel card which is included in my novated lease packaging, meaning I prepay for it in my pre-tax salary.
6:30pm: I make dinner tonight and it’s a ginger and garlic vegetable stir-fry on brown rice, which I make with ingredients from last week’s grocery shop ($0). We dose our bowls up with chilli oil to top it off and it provides an umami flavour that money can’t buy. Although having said that, you can buy it! It’s Fuoco chilli oil and I highly recommend it.
9pm: After tidying up the kitchen, N and I have been lounging around tonight. It’s payday (night) for me, so I move our money around for the week and rewrite our budget. This is my first paycheque with my new salary, and I’m stoked to see I am earning another $108 per week after tax, which we will allocate to our savings bucket moving forward to help prep our cash stores for the baby’s arrival. While I do the banking, N plays her favourite computer game, Super Mario Brothers Number 3, which, while not being much of a gamer, she says is “the best game in the entire world.”
9:15pm: I jump in the shower then collapse in bed.
Daily Total: $22.30
Day 4
5:30am: Wake up and snooze for 10 mins while N hops up for a shower and to make our coffee/chai… this part of our morning is oddly consistent it seems! I start packing my gear to go for a surf before work. I love working from home days (which I do consistently on Thursdays and Fridays) because it gives me the extra freedom of a morning to do the things I love, which is really important to me. I suffered burnout when I was completing the last year of my uni study and working nights at full-time hours. I still don’t know how I did it but eventually, it caught up with me and I got quite sick with pneumonia, and my mental health suffered. That was an early career wake-up call for me that taking care of my health and being realistic about what I can deliver is vitally important, and it’s now a core value of mine and principle at work.
8am: The surf was pumping! Stunning waves and beautiful clear water this morning. I treated myself to a vegan breakfast burrito and a peanut butter ball on the way home from a local café ($18). Their burritos have been the only thing I’ve been craving throughout my pregnancy... weird! $18
8:30am: Home and time to log on for work. This week’s been a super busy one, but also a bit all over the place. In my new role, I’m managing a section, which means I have two smaller teams that I manage, who also have their own leaders. One of the team leaders has been off work sick with COVID (she’s ok, thankfully!), but we also have a new starter in that team and therefore she’s not getting quite the onboarding experience that we had hoped. I’ve been reaching out to her a lot to hopefully bridge the gap until the team leader can return to work.
10am: I pause work as I’m selling some items of clothing on Facebook Marketplace, and someone is coming to pick up a vintage brown leather jacket. I am giving it to them for an absolute steal at $20, because I did a wardrobe cleanout over the weekend and am trying to move pieces along that I haven’t worn in six-12 months, or that I know I won’t/can’t wear during pregnancy.
12pm: I decide to brave the heat and head out with the dogs for a walk over my lunch break. I check the pavement with the back of my hand before we set off to make sure my pups' paws don't get burnt. Meanwhile, N is on her lunch break at work and buys a salad roll from the bakery for lunch ($6.80). $6.80
12:40pm: We're home, the dogs are thirsty and I'm hungry. I make some raisin toast from the freezer for lunch before having a cold shower to cool down.
1pm: I sit back down at my desk and pump out a few emails before heading out to get my car serviced. I pack my things so that I can work remotely while I wait for my car, and bring along a muesli bar and some salted nuts for an afternoon snack while I'm there.
3:30pm: Car service done and I nearly went into shock when it was time to pay. $455 for a basic 20,000km service. What a joke! I paid it and left but it's been bugging me how expensive that is, considering they were praising my car saying it's in "tip-top shape as it should be for a new car." Even though I pay the bill on my card, I will be sending the invoice straight to my novated lease provider once I'm home to get reimbursed, because it's covered by my weekly payments toward the lease pre-tax and therefore it doesn't count as an out-of-pocket expense.
4pm: I'm home and feeling pretty buggered, so I just check my mobile for anything urgent until 4:45pm. Given I worked longer than usual hours earlier in the week I'm able to be flexible with those hours later in the week. On N's way home, she buys some groceries to restock the pantry including soy milk, a variety of fruit and some raisin toast ($37.01), and then grabs two four-packs of alcohol-free beer ($20). We hang out in our backyard with our dogs — on hot days we turn on the sprinkler and throw the ball through it so they get to play in the water and cool down, very cute to watch. $57.01
5:30pm: I have an early dinner of last night's leftovers and reheat them in the microwave. It takes about 10 minutes to heat it up properly which reminds me we really need to get a better microwave. Everything is just so expensive! N isn't hungry so keeps playing with the dogs. Once I finish dinner we decide to head down to the beach for a walk along the water and to make the most of the day's light.
7pm: Home and we're both buggered after a big day. We hang out in front of the TV and catch up on the news while N has dinner. It's an inspired one tonight... Weetbix and honey.
8pm: We watch the new series of Grand Designs Australia and I get food envy of N’s Weetbix so make myself a bowl too. I fall asleep on the couch and head to bed early at 8:30pm.
Daily Total: $81.81
Day 5
5:30am: Alarm goes off and we both snooze for 10 minutes, letting the pups in for a cuddle. N makes coffee, no chai for me today as I don’t feel like one, and I feed the dogs who stare at my intently until it’s done, then grab myself a handful of grapes from the fridge.
6am: I pack my gear for another surf this morning, while N gets ready for work.
6:20am: We say our goodbyes and I’m off to check the surf. When I arrive, I find the waves are smaller than yesterday but it still looks fun, not to mention the stunning colours the sunrise made across the sky and reflected onto the water. I’m in the water within 10 minutes.
8am: Home from the surf and time for breakfast. I make Weetbix with the last of the stewed apples I made last weekend, then put a load of washing in the machine to make the most of today’s warm sunshine and light breeze.
8:20am: I sit down for work (WFH) and find out my Team Leader who has been off sick with COVID all week has returned to work today which is good. I pump out some emails and smaller tasks before getting stuck into a large project task that I (somehow) get totally absorbed in for the next few hours and finish a huge chunk of!
11am: I hang out two loads of washing and get myself a snack — muesli bar from the pantry and sit back down to do some more work.
12pm: Lunch time. I reheat the last of the veggie stir fry leftovers and put the dishwasher on. I love having leftovers in the fridge throughout the week — it makes a huge difference on how much money I spend on food too. Meanwhile, N buys lunch from the takeaway store again and this time opts for a chicken schnitzel wrap combo with chips and a drink ($19.90). $19.90
4pm: N arrives home and I join her out on our deck out the back to throw the ball for the dogs onto the lawn while the sprinkler is on — they love it! I stay for 15 minutes then head back inside to finish off a few tasks and emails before signing off for the week at 5pm.
6pm: We decide to go out to dinner at our local pub. It was renovated about 12 months ago and is now quite a good offering from a food and atmosphere perspective. Despite being (pretty good) pub food, it’s overpriced, but the venue is right on the water and there’s a nice boardwalk near the pub which runs along the channel and leads into the town centre and other touristy shops. We buy soft drinks ($11.50) when we arrive (no alcohol for me as I’m pregnant, and N doesn’t drink anymore), before ordering dinner. I opt for the chicken parmigiana, and N chooses the fish tacos with a side of garlic bread ($59). After dinner we wander out along the boardwalk and somehow stumble into the lolly shop… we make mix-it-yourself bags of lollies that you weigh for the cost. I go for a sugary sour-strap type mix and N gets more classic options like chocolate liquorice bullets ($8). $78.50
8:30pm: Home time and we chill out on the couch before calling it an early night an hour or so later.
Daily Total: $98.40
Day 6
6am: It’s the weekend! I wake up naturally as the light creeps into our bedroom. I’m naturally an early riser and enjoy waking up still relatively early on weekends as I feel it makes the weekend feel so much longer. I lay in bed for 30 minutes or so and check the weather and read the news on my phone. I made a New Year’s resolution of no scrolling social media in bed — morning or night — because it’s such a vortex and I lose an hour in there in the blink of an eye. To my delight, I have actually stuck to it and it’s already reduced my screen time substantially, which I’m really pleased about.
6:30am: N snoozes in bed for a little while longer while I make her a morning coffee. She regularly makes them throughout the week, so I like to return the favour to her on the weekends. I feed the dogs and get into my gym clothes as N gets out of bed. We sit together while she drinks her coffee and I eat some grapes from the fridge and talk about our plans for the weekend.
7:30am: I head to the gym for a weights session, which is just a three-minute walk up the road. I choose the ‘day list’ playlist on Spotify which surprisingly (or unsurprisingly… thanks AI) nails my mood and gives me a fun playlist of queer pop; think Muna, Peach PRC, GFlip and the like.
8:30am: I arrive home and make myself some Weetbix with honey. We have our first midwife appointment this morning which I’m really excited about. I managed to get a spot in a midwifery group practice (MGP) which provides birthing people with a free program under a continuity of care model, and research shows these programs have phenomenal outcomes for birthing people from both a physical and mental health perspective.
10am: We arrive at our appointment and meet our midwife for the first time. Our appointment is fantastic and everything I’d hoped it would be. We discuss our options, my medical history, the long path ahead (I’m only 16 weeks pregnant at the time of writing) and talk briefly about the type of birth I’m looking to have. As we wrap up we book our next appointment for approximately five-to-six weeks’ time, and pay for parking on the way out ($13.50). $13.50
12pm: We head to a local café for lunch. I order a halloumi stack and N goes for a ham and cheese croissant and a coffee ($41), before heading down the road to a bakery that’s known for its decadent goods. I order a mini Nutella-stuffed donut and a cookie while N orders the same mini donut and a vanilla cupcake ($12). All the treats there are small and really well-priced, which is not common in our area! $12
1:30pm: We’re home and both feeling a little tired so hang out on the couch and binge-watch the rest of season 2 of Muster Dogs. I have a little nap and wake up feeling refreshed.
5pm: We take the dogs down to the beach for a run and a swim. The weather is stunning and the dog beach isn’t too busy. We wander around on the rocks and swim in the shallow pools and the dogs have an absolute ball playing fetch and socialising with other dogs.
6:30pm: We decide it’s a fish-and-chips type of night and pick some up on the way home, stopping at a local lookout over the beach to eat them as the sun starts to go down ($32). $32
7:30pm: Home and showered, we watch a bit of the Australian Open before I fall asleep on the couch and call it a night around 10pm.
Daily Total: $98.50
Day 7
6:45am: I wake up feeling a bit slower than usual this morning. I get up after checking the weather and the news on my phone in bed, then head to the kitchen and make N her morning coffee and prepare myself a blueberry, mango and spinach smoothie with ingredients from the fridge ($0).
7:45am: Exercise time! Even though I’m feeling a bit sluggish, my morning exercise is really important to me for many reasons beyond just physical health; it’s vital for my mental health and I love the feeling of productivity and achievement once I’ve worked out for the day. I decide it’s a Pilates class this morning, which is covered by my gym membership, and leave the house by 8am.
9:30am: Home from the class and N is making raisin toast from our fridge supplies, which smells amazing, so I put two slices into the toaster for myself. We agree it’s house-cleaning day so we get stuck in and do a whole-house tidy and clean, while N does a deeper clean of the kitchen and bathroom areas. My brother gives me a ring to see if we wanted to catch up with him and my two nieces today. We agree on a casual catch-up of pies and a wander around the local area. I decided to make a banana bread with ingredients from the cupboard in the meantime, so that we have a healthy snack in the house for the week ahead.
12pm: My brother and nieces arrive right on time, we hang out at our place for a bit and play with the dogs, before heading down the road for some pies. N and I both order steak and mushroom ($13 for both). We go for a wander around the town toward the beach after lunch, but the sun is piercing today so we head back to the car and decide to head home, where banana bread is waiting for us!
3pm: Time to do our weekly grocery shop that sets us up with meals and snacks for the week. We head to Aldi first to get the bulk of our items ($100.47) then over to Woolworths to get the rest ($81.03). It always amazes me how two full bags of groceries at Aldi are almost the same price as one bag at Woolworths/Coles. We head home and unpack the groceries, then play with the dogs in the backyard for a while.
5:30pm: It’s still hot outside and finally the UV index isn’t too high, so we head down to the beach for a swim. The water is stunning and it’s still quite busy given the time of day.
7pm: Home and it’s dinner time. We make a satay marinated tofu bowl with fresh Asian veg and white rice from the groceries we purchased today and make enough for our work lunches tomorrow.
8pm: Quiet night at our place as we get ready for another week of work ahead. We potter around the house until about 9:30pm before calling it a night.
Daily Total: $194.50
Is there anything else you’d like to add?
As I mentioned earlier in the diary, we had a really, really expensive year last year for a variety of reasons. As a couple, we speak about our finances regularly and are on the same page 95% of the time about money decisions — which I'm really grateful for! We both agreed that the five or six months between now and our baby arriving are crucial to getting our savings back up, so have cut back on a lot of discretionary purchases we used to make, which involved eating out more often, occasional shopping and not being as mindful of what we spend at the grocery store. I should also note that this diary covers 100% of the costs for our household of two people.
