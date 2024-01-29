I can't recall any direct conversations about money with my parents when I was growing up, but their actions inadvertently influenced my understanding of and decisions around money. My dad was a CEO and a high-income earner, and my mum worked part-time as a town planner before being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and taking an early retirement. Given my financially comfortable upbringing and lack of conversations about money, I never really thought about the availability of money — which as an adult I can see was an immensely privileged position to be in. When I went to uni, my parents paid for my accommodation for the first few years, and I am deeply grateful for the freedom this afforded me. In turn though, I think it reinforced this subconscious belief that money was readily available. It wasn't until I became financially responsible for myself that I had a bit of a wake-up call. That said, in 2019, my parents gifted me a copy of The Barefoot Investor book after reading it themselves and saying they wished they had read it sooner, which ultimately became my financial education.