While it's all fun and games to rock the canvas bag you picked up as a freebie from an event five years ago that's definitely seen better days, sometimes you just want a sturdy, trusty and chic bag to swing into the office.
Once you find the perfect office bag, it'll be with you for the rest of its days, but coming across one can be like finding a needle in a haystack. Does it fit your laptop and emotional support water bottle? Is it versatile enough to go with your go-to officewear 'fits? Will it survive the morning commute (or those times your lunch inevitably spills during said commute)? And most importantly, how long until the straps dig into your shoulder and ruin your day?
Ahead, nine women share their top recommendations for the handbags, totes and backpacks they swear by to take the guesswork out of finding the perfect work bag.