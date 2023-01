Once you find the perfect office bag, it'll be with you for the rest of its days, but coming across one can be like finding a needle in a haystack. Does it fit your laptop and emotional support water bottle ? Is it versatile enough to go with your go-to officewear 'fits? Will it survive the morning commute (or those times your lunch inevitably spills during said commute)? And most importantly, how long until the straps dig into your shoulder and ruin your day?