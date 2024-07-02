Poh Ling Yeow Doesn’t Want To Be “Pigeonholed As Asian” — & She Shouldn’t Be

That's not to say that the Malaysian-Australian jack of all trades isn't in tune with her culture — she is. Influenced deeply by her migrant parents, Yeow explains just one of the ways that her culture has shaped her. "I think there is definitely culturally a real 'good girl' trope," she says of her upbringing. "I think often with migrant families there's a lot of that, even if it's unspoken. You understand the sacrifices that your family have made and so you want to make something good of yourself."