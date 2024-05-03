The ‘My Rape Made Me Gay’ Storyline In Baby Reindeer Doesn’t Sit Right With Me

Content warning: This article details instances of sexual assault and stalking and may be distressing to some readers.
Spoilers for Baby Reindeer ahead.
Baby Reindeer is like nothing else I’ve watched.
The Netflix show is a semi-autobiographical account of a young man being relentlessly stalked by a mentally ill woman. Despite being told from the protagonist's point of view, it doesn't always take his side, and the author Richard Gadd (who plays Donny Dunn, a fictionalised version of himself) is often self-flagellating in his attempt to convey how, in his view, he may have been complicit. He takes great pains to show the audience that his stalker clearly has a mental illness. He is nice to her (some would say too nice). He is horrible to her. He tries to coerce her into sending him explicit texts. He flirts with her. He threatens her. He doesn't tell police the whole story, including her history of stalking. He visits her at her house. It's all very messy, and throughout the show, he pleads with the audience — sometimes overbearingly — that he is not a perfect victim.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
But in episode 4, which shows, in unflinching detail, how he was groomed, drugged, sexually assaulted and eventually brutally raped by Darrien, everything begins to unravel, both for him and for me.
In the wake of his assault, Donny is left reeling — not just with shame but a newfound curiosity about his sexuality. "I started to feel this overwhelming sexual confusion crashing through my body," Donny says. "I could never tell whether these feelings were because of him, or whether they always existed deep down. Like did it all happen because I was giving off some vibe I wasn't aware of, or did what happen make me this way? There was no denying my desires were shifting." He subsequently has risky sex with every gender, often putting himself into rape-adjacent situations in a perverse attempt to make sense of what had happened to him.
As a bisexual person who has experienced sexual violence, the harrowing narrative of grooming and rape effectively captures the trauma and shame that often accompany such experiences. However, it’s the depiction of the aftermath that raises red flags. The 'my rape made me queer' storyline in Baby Reindeer feels not just problematic but also deeply concerning in its seeming equation of sexual trauma and sexuality, and falters in its handling of the victim’s response.
This portrayal perpetuates a harmful stereotype that sexual assault can somehow dictate or alter one’s sexual orientation. By suggesting that Donny “became” queer as a result of his assault, the show inadvertently conflates trauma with sexual identity.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The fucked up truth is that 1 in 5 women, 1 in 4 gay men, 1 in 3 bisexual men and 1 in 2 queer women will experience sexual assault in their lifetime. But even though most of the perpetrators are male (for any gender) it's important to note that correlation, whether or not the victims are male, is not causation.
This storyline reinforces the false notion that bisexuality is a result of trauma rather than a valid and intrinsic aspect of one’s identity. In reality, sexual orientation is complex and multifaceted, and is not determined by external events. It bears repeating: sexual assault, even when the perpetrator is of the same gender, does not "make" someone gay.
Jeffrey Ingold, one of the LGBTQ+ consultants for Baby Reindeer, writes for The Guardian, "Very few mainstream TV shows dare to explore the traumatic and destabilising impact of sexual assault on gay and bi men. There is a hidden epidemic of sexual violence within the queer community that is rarely visible in the media." I agree — and that's precisely why I think the writers of the show had a duty of care to approach it with greater sensitivity and nuance. Instead of perpetuating harmful tropes, the show could have explored Donny’s journey towards healing and self-discovery without implying a causal link between his assault and his sexuality.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
I understand that the account is loosely based on Gadd's own life, and this may unfortunately have been the chain of events as they happened in real life. But when the story is told in this straightforward way, without unpacking it further, we risk bisexual people — who are stigmatised enough already — being maligned even further.
Bisexual people like me already face significant stigma and erasure within society, including within queer communities. By suggesting that Donny’s bisexuality is a consequence of his assault, the storyline further stigmatises bisexual identity and contributes to harmful stereotypes and misconceptions.
The absence of positive bisexual representation in mainstream media, particularly for bisexual men, further exacerbates the issue. Without counter-narratives or nuanced portrayals of bisexuality, viewers are left with a one-dimensional and damaging depiction of bisexuality as a result of trauma. By depicting Donny’s exploration of his sexuality in a more nuanced and affirming manner, the show could have highlighted the resilience and agency of survivors of sexual violence, and affirmed the diverse experiences of bisexual individuals.
Richard Gadd wrote for Netflix, "All I ever wanted to do was capture something complicated about the human condition. That we all make mistakes. That no person is ever good or bad. That we are all lost souls looking for love in our own weird way." In Baby Reindeer, he certainly achieves that, and showcases the human capacity for both error and redemption. I just wish that he could stop beating himself up and understand that he had the agency to rewrite his story, so that even if he didn't have the opportunity to, Donny — and so many other survivors like him — could have a path to heal.
If you or anyone you know has experienced sexual or domestic violence and is in need of support, please call 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the National Sexual Assault Domestic Family Violence Service.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT