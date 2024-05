The ‘My Rape Made Me Gay’ Storyline In Baby Reindeer Doesn’t Sit Right With Me

The Netflix show is a semi-autobiographical account of a young man being relentlessly stalked by a mentally ill woman. Despite being told from the protagonist's point of view, it doesn't always take his side, and the author Richard Gadd (who plays Donny Dunn, a fictionalised version of himself) is often self-flagellating in his attempt to convey how, in his view, he may have been complicit. He takes great pains to show the audience that his stalker clearly has a mental illness. He is nice to her (some would say too nice). He is horrible to her. He tries to coerce her into sending him explicit texts. He flirts with her. He threatens her. He doesn't tell police the whole story, including her history of stalking. He visits her at her house. It's all very messy, and throughout the show, he pleads with the audience — sometimes overbearingly — that he is not a perfect victim