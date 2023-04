Outside the obvious problem of the terrible, racially-coded monikers, Chicken Boy and Big Groove come off to some people as harmless, if just a little cringe and mildly annoying. Dancing and food are also a significant part of Black cultural expression, so why does this feel so… wrong? It’s because what they’re doing doesn’t look like us, and doesn’t feel like it was made for us. Black people aren’t typically eating massive amounts of food in one sitting, crumping in-between tables in crowded restaurants, or making an absurd show of how good their food is. The version of Blackness we see in these videos is crafted solely to entertain white people who view Black people as the sum total of all their stereotypes, and not as unique, complex individuals. It’s not just bad comedy — it’s literally modern day minstrelsy. (Refinery29 Unbothered reached out to both Chicken Boy and Big Groove for comment and has yet to receive a response.)