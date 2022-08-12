Content warning: This article discusses sexual assault and domestic abuse in a way that may be distressing to some readers.
A quick scroll through your Instagram feed this week and you're almost certain to be met with a post (or ten) about the new misogynist on the block — Andrew Tate. In the last month, Google searches about Tate have skyrocketed in Australia. On TikTok, the ex-Big Brother contestant is known for being one of the most controversial figures on the app, touting that women are property, that sexual assault victims must "bear some responsibility" for their attacks, and that younger women are easier to "make an imprint" on, and therefore easier to date.
Head over to Netflix and you'll see a similar story. The Most Hated Man On The Internet, ranking #9 on Netflix Australia in popularity, is currently trending. It tells the story of Hunter Moore, founder of revenge porn website, Is Anyone Up? Inside, Moore's victims tell their stories, including claims about private photos stolen and uploaded onto a site where the women are then the victims of torrents of abuse and ridicule. The comments about women are something we know all too well — victim blaming and assertions that women shouldn't take explicit photos if they don't want them blasted on a public forum. Women and gender-diverse people have experienced this over and over again. So why are we treating these people as if they're one-offs?
In watching this show and seeing someone like Tate trending, a familiar feeling washed over me. After all, sexual violence isn't just a hypothetical for women — it's a reality. While I haven't had explicit photos of myself leaked on the internet, I, like most women, have been the victim of sexual violence. I've been followed home. I've been groped on a train. I've had videos taken of me without my consent. I've been catcalled as a child in my school uniform (more than I have as an adult). I've been called a slut. I've been sexually assaulted. These stories aren't unique — they're ingrained in the life we've always known.
Yet, no matter how many real-life stories continue to pile up, they're treated as entertainment. The lives ruined in The Most Hated Man On The Internet are portrayed as one-off situations where men like Moore are seen as an outlier. Andrew Tate's rise in popularity lies in the absurdity of his intense misogyny. After all, his ideas are so outrageous that no one could actually believe them, right? But in doing so, distance is created between the misogynists we see on the screen and the abusers that are sitting right next to us.
Tate and Moore's fame unfortunately isn't an exception. Married At First Sight — one of Australia's most popular television shows — is known for its claims of sexism amongst contestants almost as well as its marriages. Dean. Bryce. Andrew. Sam. Claims of narcissism, gaslighting, and sexism by these contestants have been rife. This season of Love Island has already been criticised for platforming a misogynistic boys' club that relishes in the demonising and disrespect of women. And just a few months ago, the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial became the cataclysm for misogynistic and antifeminist backlash. Characterised as "the death of Me Too", one woman's trauma was exploited as entertainment in the form of memes, comments and TikToks.
Love Island is just highlighting that Britain has a very serious problem with misogyny. These lot fucking hate women. #loveisland— Tianna, the Writer (@tiannathewriter) July 17, 2022
The memeification of Tate's hateful rhetoric minimises the real harm he's perpetuating. Tate is one of TikTok's most popular creators, feeding violent, sexist rhetoric to his 4.3 million followers. Yet, it's likely that you've only heard of him and been exposed to his content in the form of memes. After all, his ideas are so absurd that no one could possibly believe them, right?
Andrew Tate finds out his mother is a woman pic.twitter.com/W5SbrXsqsH— Parker (@panoparker) August 8, 2022
Because his ideas are so seemingly ludicrous, it's easy to make fun of them. It's easy to tear down a dangerous person if our own echo chamber agrees with our perspectives. But in doing so, we're actually doing more harm than good. Allan Ball, the national director of White Ribbon Australia, an organisation that aims to end violence against women, says that his comments are "glorifying misogyny". But as the old adage goes, "any publicity is good publicity", and in the case of Tate, these memes and jokes effectively increase the likelihood of Tate's content falling into the wrong hands — young, impressionable boys. Tate's name is a hot topic in schools, with school teachers already building responses and coping mechanisms for young boys who might be consuming his content. This memeification of Tate and his dangerous ideas effectively thrusts us into a post-modern analysis of sexual violence culture — one we're nowhere near ready for yet.
It’s worth school staff being aware of the name Andrew Tate at the start of the new school year. With 11 Billion views on TikTok he is spouting dangerous misogynistic and homophobic abuse daily & some of his views are from boys as young as 13.— Kirsty (@TeacherBusy) August 9, 2022
The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates that 23% of Australian women have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime, and these figures are only increasing. 60% of women who have experienced sexual assault have experienced it more than once. And a shocking 11% of women have experienced childhood sexual abuse.
Figures like these are just proof of what every woman knows deep down — we're not safe. No matter how hard we try or how many jokes we make about misogynists, our safety is still under threat. It's the reason we hold our keys in our fists at night, why we walk specific routes home, why we carefully scan the bus for threats before deciding where to sit, and why we walk with our eyes straight forward, not daring to make eye contact, whenever we pass a group of men.
For any men who listen to Andrew Tate, remember this: Women modify their WHOLE lives to account for male behaviour. From not walking at night, work choices, social interactions to online behaviour, women make adjustments because a man, at some point, has given them a reason to.— Tarang / तरंग (@tarang_chawla) August 10, 2022
Until we fix the very real problem that society has against women, we're not even close to providing a post-mortem on sexual violence culture. Television shows continue to platform sexist and misogynistic men, exploiting women's trauma for entertainment. Careless memes draw attention to dangerous men and ideas without considering where they might circulate. And stories about sexually violent acts and revenge porn place these ideas in the realm of fiction, rather than the debilitating reality that women are still subject to every day. These stories can make sexual violence and the degradation of women into a story — entertaining, well-crafted tales with clear heroes and villains, bearing little resemblance to the real world — just a bit of a laugh. But who's really the brunt of the joke?
If you or anyone you know has experienced sexual or domestic violence and is in need of support, please call 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the National Sexual Assault Domestic Family Violence Service.