Because his ideas are so seemingly ludicrous, it's easy to make fun of them. It's easy to tear down a dangerous person if our own echo chamber agrees with our perspectives. But in doing so, we're actually doing more harm than good. Allan Ball, the national director of White Ribbon Australia, an organisation that aims to end violence against women, says that his comments are "glorifying misogyny". But as the old adage goes, "any publicity is good publicity", and in the case of Tate, these memes and jokes effectively increase the likelihood of Tate's content falling into the wrong hands — young, impressionable boys. Tate's name is a hot topic in schools, with school teachers already building responses and coping mechanisms for young boys who might be consuming his content. This memeification of Tate and his dangerous ideas effectively thrusts us into a post-modern analysis of sexual violence culture — one we're nowhere near ready for yet.