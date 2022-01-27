How Many Of These Classic ’90s Shows Do You Remember?

The '90s brought us many great things. Great movies. Great fashion. Great music. But one of the best things about the '90s were the TV shows.

It was an era when every series had a theme song. And every character had a catchphrase.

The '90s were a magical time for great sitcoms. And now, the only way to recapture the magic is through reruns on Stan or Amazon Prime Video. Or maybe, by some miracle, your favourite '90s show now has a home on Netflix or Binge. In any case, for many of us, these shows simply live on as fond memories.

From The Fresh Prince to Friends, so many shows from that time have a special place in our hearts. But which one was the very best? Vote for your favourite '90s show, below.