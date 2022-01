How Sober TikTok Is Helping Young Women In Recovery

"Once the posts started going viral, it instantly became this community of people," Crissy says. In her day-to-day life, if she tried to relate to others about her problems with drinking, they’d say: "That doesn’t happen to me." Online, she was suddenly surrounded by like-minded people. She describes TikTok as "interactive" as she is able to make videos responding to specific comments that people leave; she has a conversational, educational tone. In one video with a million views posted in June, she explains the function of the liver in 59 seconds. The comment section is full of requests for further videos, from "I’ve been feeling so anxious after I drink lately can you do a video about that plz" to "Do you know how alcohol affects the brain? Like long term of if you drink too much."