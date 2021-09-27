The Problem With The Term ‘Pegging’

For Kelvin, strap-on sex is more about his sexuality and his erotic identities as a queer leather top (a person who is part of queer leather subculture where leather is both an aesthetic and a sexual preference, who prefers to be the 'active' partner during sex). "What really helped me with not feeling as though my strap-on is a 'replacement' for a standard-issue penis is the fact I've actually seen a lot of cis men wear them in leather spaces, mostly to use large toys but also sometimes if the top is in chastity. It honestly feels like a very normal way for queer men to have sex to me at this point."