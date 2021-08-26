Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix Australia In September 2021

As a TV lover, September can't come soon enough because Netflix's upcoming lineup has got my marathon schedule sorted.
If you're like me and binged Sex Education's first two seasons during lockdown last year, get ready to pick up where we left off with Otis' drama as season 3 arrives with a few new faces.
Speaking of drama, Blood & Water, and Dear White People return with new seasons, and dark comedy Lucifer promises to surprise you as it comes to an epic end.
Season 6 of Nailed It! will dish up feel-good nostalgia for those who miss MasterChef, and blockbusters such as A Star Is Born and Mad Max: Fury Road are perfect options for movie night.
Here's a list of everything coming to Netflix Australia in September.
Original Series
How to Be a Cowboy (01/09/2021)
Q-Force (02/09/2021)
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 (03/09/2021)
On the Verge (07/09/2021)
The Circle: Season 3 (Weekly episodes from 08/09/2021)
Into the Night: Season 2 (08/09/2021)
Metal Shop Masters (10/09/2021)
Lucifer: The Final Season (10/09/2021)
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 (14/09/2021)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 (14/09/2021)
Too Hot To Handle Latino (Weekly episodes from 15/09/2021)
Nailed It!: Season 6 (15/09/2021)
Final Space: Season 3 (16/09/2021)
Squid Game (17/09/2021)
Chicago Party Aunt (17/09/2021)
Sex Education: Season 3 (17/09/2021)
Dear White People: Volume 4 (22/09/2021)
Jaguar (22/09/2021)
Jailbirds New Orleans (24/09/2021)
Blood & Water: Season 2 (24/09/2021)
Midnight Mass (24/09/2021)
Ganglands (Braqueurs) (24/09/2021)
The Chestnut Man (29/09/2021)
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 (29/09/2021)
Love 101: Season 2 (30/09/2021)
Luna Park (30/09/21)
Kota Factory: Season 2 (Coming soon)
Bangkok Breaking (Coming soon)
Netflix Film
Afterlife of the Party (02/09/2021)
Worth (03/09/2021)
JJ+E (08/09/2021)
Kate (10/09/2021)
Prey (10/09/2021)
Nightbooks (15/09/2021)
The Father Who Moves Mountains (17/09/2021)
Ankahi Kahaniya (17/09/2021)
The Stronghold (17/09/2021)
Confessions of an Invisible Girl (22/09/2021)
Intrusion (22/09/2021)
Je Suis Karl (23/09/2021)
The Starling (24/09/2021)
Friendzone (29/09/2021)
Sounds Like Love (29/09/2021)
No One Gets Out Alive (29/09/2021)
Original Comedy Series
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (28/09/2021)
Original Documentary
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (01/09/2021)
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Episodes released from 06/09/2021)
Untold: Breaking Point (07/09/2021)
The Women and the Murderer (09/09/2021)
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (09/09/2021)
Schumacher (15/09/2021)
My Heroes Were Cowboys (16/09/2021)
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (22/09/2021)
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia (24/09/2021)
Crime Stories: India Detectives (Coming soon)
Kids & Family
Sharkdog (03/09/2021)
Kid Cosmic: Season 2 (07/09/2021)
Octonauts: Above & Beyond (07/09/2021)
A StoryBots Space Adventure (14/09/2021)
You vs. Wild: Out Cold (14/09/2021)
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (16/09/2021)
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel (21/09/2021)
My Little Pony: A New Generation (24/09/2021)
Ada Twist, Scientist (28/09/2021)
Original Anime
Baki Hanma
Licensed Highlights
A Star Is Born (01/09/2021)
Mad Max: Fury Road (01/09/2021)
The Shiralee 1 (01/09/2021)
Blindspot: Seasons 1-5 (01/09/21)
The Lighthouse (06/09/2021)
The Witches (10/09/2021)
Archer: Season 11 (17/09/2021)
Hating Peter Tatchell (22/09/2021)